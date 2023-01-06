Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vladimir Putin's unilateral ceasefire comes to force in Ukraine: Moscow

world news
Published on Jan 06, 2023 02:53 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "At noon today, the ceasefire regime came into force on the entire contact line," Russia's state First Channel said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen.(Reuters)
Reuters |

A unilateral Russian ceasefire ordered by President Vladimir Putin has come into force along the entire front as of noon Moscow time (0900 GMT), Russian state television said.

"At noon today, the ceasefire regime came into force on the entire contact line," Russia's state First Channel said. "It will continue until the end of January 7."

Topics
russia ukraine crisis
