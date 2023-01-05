Vladimir Putin says Russia ready for Ukraine talks if Kyiv accepts…

President Vladimir Putin told Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he was open to dialogue with Ukraine if Kyiv accepts territories occupied by Moscow as Russian, the Kremlin said Thursday.

"Putin again confirmed Russia's openness to serious dialogue on the condition of Kyiv authorities fulfilling the well-known and repeatedly voiced requirements of taking into account the new territorial realities," the Kremlin said in a statement.