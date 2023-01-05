Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vladimir Putin says Russia ready for Ukraine talks if Kyiv accepts…

Published on Jan 05, 2023 05:53 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he was open to dialogue.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen. (AFP)
President Vladimir Putin told Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he was open to dialogue with Ukraine if Kyiv accepts territories occupied by Moscow as Russian, the Kremlin said Thursday.

"Putin again confirmed Russia's openness to serious dialogue on the condition of Kyiv authorities fulfilling the well-known and repeatedly voiced requirements of taking into account the new territorial realities," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Topics
russia ukraine crisis vladimir putin
