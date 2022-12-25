Vladimir Putin says Russia will destroy US Patriot missiles in Ukraine: '100%'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday he was "100 percent" confident that his forces would destroy the Pentagon's most advanced air defence system that US President Joe Biden has promised to send to Ukraine.

"Of course we will destroy it, 100 percent!" Putin said, referring to the Patriot missile battery in extracts of an interview aired on Russian television.

