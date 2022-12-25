Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Vladimir Putin says Russia will destroy US Patriot missiles in Ukraine: '100%'

Vladimir Putin says Russia will destroy US Patriot missiles in Ukraine: '100%'

world news
Published on Dec 25, 2022 04:45 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "Of course we will destroy it, 100 percent!" Vladimir Putin said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen.(Reuters)
AFP |

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday he was "100 percent" confident that his forces would destroy the Pentagon's most advanced air defence system that US President Joe Biden has promised to send to Ukraine.

"Of course we will destroy it, 100 percent!" Putin said, referring to the Patriot missile battery in extracts of an interview aired on Russian television.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP