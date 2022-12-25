Home / World News / Vladimir Putin says Russia will destroy US Patriot missiles in Ukraine: '100%'

Vladimir Putin says Russia will destroy US Patriot missiles in Ukraine: '100%'

world news
Published on Dec 25, 2022 04:45 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "Of course we will destroy it, 100 percent!" Vladimir Putin said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen.(Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen.(Reuters)
AFP |

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday he was "100 percent" confident that his forces would destroy the Pentagon's most advanced air defence system that US President Joe Biden has promised to send to Ukraine.

"Of course we will destroy it, 100 percent!" Putin said, referring to the Patriot missile battery in extracts of an interview aired on Russian television.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out