Vladimir Putin warns of possible production cuts over $60 oil price cap

Published on Dec 09, 2022 07:39 PM IST

"We will consider a possible reduction in production if necessary," Putin told reporters at a press conference in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek following a regional summit.

Russia's president Vladimir Putin attends the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting at the Congress Hall in Bishkek on Friday.(AFP)
AFP | | Posted by Nisha Anand

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Russia could reduce oil production in response to a $60 price cap on its oil exports agreed by Western nations over Moscow's Ukraine offensive.

"We will consider a possible reduction in production if necessary," Putin told reporters at a press conference in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek following a regional summit, calling the price cap a "stupid decision" that is "harmful to global energy markets".

