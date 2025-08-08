Xi holds phone call with Putin, says 'glad to see US, Russia maintaining contact'

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday held a phone call with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin and said that he was glad to see that Moscow and Washington have maintained dialogue despite their differences, China's state broadcaster CCTV reported. Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands at the Kremlin in Moscow.(AP)

"China would like to see Russia and the United States maintain contact, improve their relations, and promote a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis," state broadcaster CCTV quoted Xi as telling Putin.

Xinping also said that his country was committed to promoting peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.