Wagner chief news LIVE updates: Yevgeny Prigozhin presumed dead in plane crash
- The plane crash immediately raised suspicions since the fate of Wagner chief has been the subject of intense speculation ever since he mounted the mutiny.
Mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief armed rebellion against Russia's military leadership in June, was killed in a plane crash on Wednesday. Mercenaries of the Wagner Group were fighting in Ukraine but Prigozhin increasingly denounced Russia’s defense establishment for denying weapons and ammunition to his forces. In June, the Wagner boss abruptly called for an armed uprising to oust Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and led his forces to seize the military headquarters in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a televised address, vowed to punish those behind the rebellion, calling it “betrayal” and “treason.” Prigozhin, however, called off the action within 24 hours in a deal struck by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.
- Thu, 24 Aug 2023 06:31 AM
- Thu, 24 Aug 2023 06:26 AM
Mercenary leader, Russian mutineer, Putin's chef: The many sides of Prigozhin
Yevgeny Prigozhin's fate has been entwined with the Kremlin for decades — as a trusted government contractor, and the head of the Wagner mercenary army that fought in Ukraine and has been blamed for doing Russia's dirty work in Syria and Africa. Read more…
- Thu, 24 Aug 2023 06:11 AM
Embraer jet that crashed, reportedly carrying Prigozhin, had good safety record
The Embraer executive jet that crashed in Russia, apparently with Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin onboard, has only recorded one accident in over 20 years of service, and that was due to mistakes by the crew rather than mechanical failure, according to website International Aviation HQ.