Home / World News / As Wagner advances, Moscow mayor declares Monday as 'non-working' day

As Wagner advances, Moscow mayor declares Monday as 'non-working' day

AFP | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Jun 24, 2023 09:42 PM IST

Wagner chief vowed to overthrow Moscow military leadership as he accused the Russian top brass of launching missile strikes against the group's forces.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Saturday warned the situation in the capital was "difficult," as forces of the Wagner mercenary group moved towards Moscow to oust Russia's military leadership.

A local resident walks past members of Wagner group in Rostov-on-Don, on Saturday.(AFP)

"The situation is difficult. I ask you to refrain from travelling around the city as much as possible," Sobyanin said in a statement, warning of possible road closures and announcing Monday was a "non-working" day.

Topics
russia ukraine crisis vladimir putin wagner group
