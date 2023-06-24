As Wagner advances, Moscow mayor declares Monday as 'non-working' day
AFP | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Wagner chief vowed to overthrow Moscow military leadership as he accused the Russian top brass of launching missile strikes against the group's forces.
Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Saturday warned the situation in the capital was "difficult," as forces of the Wagner mercenary group moved towards Moscow to oust Russia's military leadership.
"The situation is difficult. I ask you to refrain from travelling around the city as much as possible," Sobyanin said in a statement, warning of possible road closures and announcing Monday was a "non-working" day.
