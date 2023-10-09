Walmart introduces virtual try-on feature for beauty products

Walmart has recently announced a new feature for its mobile application, which allows iOS users to virtually sample more than 1,400 make-up products. This integrated virtual try-on tool gives users an augmented shopping experience. The retail giant's new feature spans a plethora of brands including Revlon, E.l.f. cosmetics, NYX, and more. Walmart also shared the first look at this new tech on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption, “Meet your match. Explore our ‘Virtual Beauty Try-On’ feature now live on Walmart app.”

Walmart's new AR tool (X/ @walmartinc)

Walmart further hopes to “help customers find their perfect look in real-time.” It aims to enhance the digital shopping experience of its users and make use of augmented reality and artificial intelligence tools to enhance the overall performance of its mobile app. This integration also allows it to keep up with the trends in the online shopping world. Additionally, Walmart's other AR tools include a “View in Your Home” feature, which allows users to virtually decorate their spaces before actually buying a piece of furniture.

Walmart's other technology ventures include an investment in Generative AI for usage in its search tools in specific use cases. Moreover, the GenAI assistant helps customers with different purchases. It aims at assisting them in dealing with complex issues, such as selecting an age-appropriate cell phone, compatible with their wireless provider, as per Retail Touch Points. Walmart has also tried to introduce a hands-free shopping experience via voice commands. This feature will allow a customer to engage in conversations, book pickup, and select delivery time slots as well.

Walmart's virtual beauty try-on AR tool is in line with GlobalData’s intelligence on AR in retail and apparel.

