War is out-dated, non-violence is the only way: Dalai Lama on Russia-Ukraine war

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Monday expressed anguish over the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, calling for peace to be swiftly restored in the eastern European country. "Our world has become so interdependent that violent conflict between two countries inevitably impacts the rest of the world. War is out-dated – non-violence is the only way. We need to develop a sense of the oneness of humanity by considering other human beings as brothers and sisters. This is how we will build a more peaceful world," the 14th Dalai Lama said in a statement on his website.

Reiterating that problems and disagreements were best resolved through dialogue, Dalai Lama added," Genuine peace comes about through mutual understanding and respect for each other’s wellbeing."



"We must not lose hope. The 20th century was a century of war and bloodshed. The 21st century must be a century of dialogue," the Tibetan leader, who has been staying in India since 1959 when he fled Tibet following a Chinese crackdown on the uprising by local Tibetans against the Communist regime.



The Dalai Lama's statement comes amid Ukraine's defence against Vladimir Putin's Russian forces for the fifth consecutive day. Kyiv has announced that more than 3,500 Russian soldiers have been killed and over 200 have been taken as prisoners of war. As per the Ukrainian government, 352 people including 1 children have been killed.



However, the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine deteriorated with the United Nations high commissioner for refugees estimating that nearly 4 lakh people have been forced to leave the country since February 24 when the Russian forces launched a full-scale invasion.

Meanwhile, the United Nations General Assembly will convene an emergency meeting to try and resolve the ongoing crisis escalating in Europe. Meanwhile, a Russian delegation has arrived in Belarus to hold talks with Ukraine.

