Home / World News / War is out-dated, non-violence is the only way: Dalai Lama on Russia-Ukraine war
world news

War is out-dated, non-violence is the only way: Dalai Lama on Russia-Ukraine war

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama said the world has become so interdependent that violent conflict between two countries inevitably impacts the rest of the world. War is out-dated – non-violence is the only way
(Left) Russian tanks move towards Ukrainian Kyiv, this amid Dalai Lama's call for dialogue.&nbsp;
(Left) Russian tanks move towards Ukrainian Kyiv, this amid Dalai Lama's call for dialogue. 
Published on Feb 28, 2022 12:57 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Monday expressed anguish over the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, calling for peace to be swiftly restored in the eastern European country. "Our world has become so interdependent that violent conflict between two countries inevitably impacts the rest of the world. War is out-dated – non-violence is the only way. We need to develop a sense of the oneness of humanity by considering other human beings as brothers and sisters. This is how we will build a more peaceful world," the 14th Dalai Lama said in a statement on his website.

Reiterating that problems and disagreements were best resolved through dialogue, Dalai Lama added," Genuine peace comes about through mutual understanding and respect for each other’s wellbeing."

Read: Watch: 'Lost' Russian soldiers ask for directions, Ukrainians surround tank

"We must not lose hope. The 20th century was a century of war and bloodshed. The 21st century must be a century of dialogue," the Tibetan leader, who has been staying in India since 1959 when he fled Tibet following a Chinese crackdown on the uprising by local Tibetans against the Communist regime.

Russian delegation ready for talks with Ukraine in Belarus: Report

The Dalai Lama's statement comes amid Ukraine's defence against Vladimir Putin's Russian forces for the fifth consecutive day. Kyiv has announced that more than 3,500 Russian soldiers have been killed and over 200 have been taken as prisoners of war. As per the Ukrainian government, 352 people including 1 children have been killed.

'Glory to Ukraine': hundreds of thousands march against Russian invasion

However, the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine deteriorated with the United Nations high commissioner for refugees estimating that nearly 4 lakh people have been forced to leave the country since February 24 when the Russian forces launched a full-scale invasion. 

Meanwhile, the United Nations General Assembly will convene an emergency meeting to try and resolve the ongoing crisis escalating in Europe. Meanwhile, a Russian delegation has arrived in Belarus to hold talks with Ukraine. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out