'War would not have happened...': Ukraine on 'strategic mistake' by Germany, France
- The ongoing war will soon complete two months after Russia announced “special military operations” in Ukraine and invaded the country on February 24.
Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday said the war between Kyiv and Moscow would not have happened had his country been allowed to join NATO - a security alliance of 30 countries from North America and Europe. Hitting out at Germany and France, he said it was a “strategic mistake” on their part, reported news agency Reuters. The ongoing war will soon complete two months after Russia announced “special military operations” in Ukraine and invaded the country on February 24.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed possible additional sanctions on Russia in a call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Apart from other things, Zelenskyy has sought an embargo on imported gas and oil from Russia, but Germany, so far, resisted pressure to do so. On Friday Scholz had said Germany may stop Russian oil imports this year but ending gas imports would be tougher because the country would need to build infrastructure to import gas from alternative sources.
Scholz's office said the chancellor has condemned the Bucha killings and termed them “war crimes”. It also said the chancellor stated the German government would ensure perpetrators are identified and brought before national and international courts.
Quoting officials in Kyiv, news agency AFP reported that Ukraine is preparing for "big battles" against Moscow's forces in the east of the country as thousands of civilians continue to flee in fear of an imminent Russian offensive.
In the latest Russian offensive in Ukraine, the airport in the central city of Dnipro was destroyed in fresh shelling by Moscow. "There has been another attack on Dnipro airport. There is nothing left of it. The airport itself and the infrastructure around it has been destroyed. Rockets keep flying and flying," AFP quoted the head of the city's military administration, Valentin Reznichenko, as saying on Telegram. The details concerning victims are yet to be revealed.
More than 4.5 million people have fled the war-torn country since the Russian invasion began, according to the United Nations refugee agency. The UNHCR said there were 4,503,954 Ukrainian refugees on Sunday. That was 62,291 more than the previous day.
-
PM Modi and US Prez Biden to hold virtual meet tomorrow
The Ukraine crisis, developments across the Indo-Pacific and measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation are expected to figure at a virtual meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on April 11. Defence minister Rajnath Singh and external affairs minister S Jaishankar are set to meet their US counterparts Lloyd Austin and Antony Blinken in Washington.
-
Shehbaz Sharif, set to be Pak's next PM, pays tribute to Nawaz Sharif, others
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Shehbaz Sharif, all set to succeed Imran Khan as the country's next Prime Minister, on Sunday paid tribute to his elder brother, Nawaz Sharif, and a host of other party leaders. He tweeted, “I also cannot forget Salman Rafique, Kamran Michael, Miftah Ismael & Qamarul Islam whose steadfastness and sacrifices in the face of the brutal Niazi-NAB nexus have been legendary.”
-
Ukraine war: Global fund campaign for displaced citizens raises 10 billion Euros
A celebrity-backed campaign has raised 10 billion Euros for the displaced citizens in and out of Ukraine due to the war. The 'Stand Up For Ukraine' campaign is backed by Europe, Canada and the Middle Eastern countries. Prominent celebrities including Katy Perry, Madonna and Elton John have lent support to this global campaign. The total funds include a contribution of one billion Euros from the European Commission.
-
‘Freedom struggle begins again’: Imran's 1st reaction after ouster as Pak PM
Imran Khan, in his first reaction since his ouster as Pakistani prime minister after losing the no-trust vote on early Sunday morning, said even though the country became an independent state in 1947 freedom, the struggle has begun again against a foreign conspiracy of regime change. Khan has time and again alleged foreign conspiracy responsible for toppling his government. Khan was brought down after a day of drama and often vitriolic remarks.
-
Shanghai: Choppers, drones deployed to warn angry citizens amid raging Covid outbreak
Shanghai on Sunday reported nearly 25,000 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases for the day before as anxiety spread in other cities in China including Beijing about similar lockdowns being implemented to contain Omicron-driven outbreaks. The city has recorded nearly 180,000 Covid-19 infections since the beginning of March, a vast majority of them mild in nature, which has strained both the health and civic infrastructure of China's financial hub, a city of around 25 million residents.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics