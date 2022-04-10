'War would not have happened...': Ukraine on 'strategic mistake' by Germany, France

Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday said the war between Kyiv and Moscow would not have happened had his country been allowed to join NATO - a security alliance of 30 countries from North America and Europe. Hitting out at Germany and France, he said it was a “strategic mistake” on their part, reported news agency Reuters. The ongoing war will soon complete two months after Russia announced “special military operations” in Ukraine and invaded the country on February 24.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed possible additional sanctions on Russia in a call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Apart from other things, Zelenskyy has sought an embargo on imported gas and oil from Russia, but Germany, so far, resisted pressure to do so. On Friday Scholz had said Germany may stop Russian oil imports this year but ending gas imports would be tougher because the country would need to build infrastructure to import gas from alternative sources.

Scholz's office said the chancellor has condemned the Bucha killings and termed them “war crimes”. It also said the chancellor stated the German government would ensure perpetrators are identified and brought before national and international courts.

Quoting officials in Kyiv, news agency AFP reported that Ukraine is preparing for "big battles" against Moscow's forces in the east of the country as thousands of civilians continue to flee in fear of an imminent Russian offensive.

In the latest Russian offensive in Ukraine, the airport in the central city of Dnipro was destroyed in fresh shelling by Moscow. "There has been another attack on Dnipro airport. There is nothing left of it. The airport itself and the infrastructure around it has been destroyed. Rockets keep flying and flying," AFP quoted the head of the city's military administration, Valentin Reznichenko, as saying on Telegram. The details concerning victims are yet to be revealed.

More than 4.5 million people have fled the war-torn country since the Russian invasion began, according to the United Nations refugee agency. The UNHCR said there were 4,503,954 Ukrainian refugees on Sunday. That was 62,291 more than the previous day.

