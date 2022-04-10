Dnipro airport completely destroyed by Russian shelling, claims Ukraine

The airport in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Sunday was completely destroyed in latest Russian shelling on the 46th day of war, a local official told news agency AFP.

"There has been another attack on Dnipro airport. There is nothing left of it. The airport itself and the infrastructure around it has been destroyed. Rockets keep flying and flying," the head of the city's military administration, Valentin Reznichenko, said on Telegram, adding that the authorities were seeking to clarify information about victims.

The industrial city of one million people has been targeted by Russian forces since the Russian invasion but has so far been spared major destruction.

Earlier in the day, two people were killed and several injured in Russian shelling on Derhachy town in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, the local governor told Reuters.

The fighting between the two forces continues for the 46th straight day. The Russian military has intensified the use of its firepower in the eastern part of the war-hit country. The fighting has so far flattened cities, killed thousands of people while isolating Moscow economically and politically.

According to AP, experts say a full-scale offensive in the east could start within days, though questions remained about the ability of Russia's depleted and demoralized forces to conquer much ground after Ukraine's inspired defenders repelled their push to capture the capital, Kyiv.

The Russians also kept up their siege of Mariupol, a key southern port that has been under attack and surrounded for nearly 1 ½ months.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed for stronger military and political support from the West, including NATO members that have funneled weapons and military equipment to Ukraine since Russia invaded but denied some requests for fear of getting drawn into the war.



(With inputs from AP, AFP)

