2 killed, several injured in Russian shelling in Kharkiv, claims Ukraine
Two people were killed and several injured after Russian forces shelled the Ukrainian town of Derhachy in the Kharkiv region, Reuters reported. "Two people were killed, there are casualties. As you can see, the Russian army continues to 'fight' with the civilian population, because it has no victories at the front," regional governor Oleh Synyehubov said.
According to the governor, the Russian forces had carried out 66 artillery attacks across several regions.
The fighting between the Ukrainian and Russian forces continues for the 46th straight day. But Kharkiv is not the only region which has been shelled according to the Ukrainians.
Earlier in the day, five civilians were killed and five others were wounded in east Ukrainian cities of Vugledar and Novomikhaylovka in the Donetsk region, AFP reported. "Today, five people were killed after Russian shelling in the region of Donetsk," the Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko posted on Telegram. The fighting has become increasingly fierce in the region, where authorities have urged residents to evacuate before a feared Russian offensive.
ALSO READ: Day 46| Ukraine braces for 'hard battle' in east, locals told to flee: 10 points
Ukraine claimed that Russian shelling on the key port of Mariupol had collapsed several humanitarian corridors and made conditions rarely right for the people to leave. According to news agency AP, it was unclear how many people remained stranded. The Ukrainian officials claimed that 1 lakh people were trapped, but the British officials have estimated that 1.6 lakh people are trapped in the war-hit city.
Ukrainian troops have refused to surrender the city, though much of it has been razed. Resident Sergey Petrov said Saturday that recently two shells struck around him in quick succession, but neither exploded upon landing. He was in his garage at the time and said his mother later told him, “I was born again.”
-
Shehbaz Sharif chosen as Pak PM candidate after Imran Khan's exit
Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday was nominated by the opposition as the joint candidate for the prime minister's election scheduled tomorrow, Pakistan news channel ARY News reported. The PML-N leader's nomination comes a day after Imran Khan was removed from the post of prime minister after losing the no-confidence vote in the 342-member Pakistan assembly.
-
Pak court to hear plea on preventing Imran Khan leaving the country: Report
The Islamabad high court on Monday will hear a petition seeking inclusion of former prime minister Imran Khan and other ministers' names on the exit control list, a day after the cricketer-turned-politician was ousted through a no-confidence motion. According to ARY news, the plea also includes the names of former external affairs minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and former information and broadcasting minister Fawad Chaudhry.
-
Ex Sri Lanka PM thanks India for help amid mounting unrest in country: 10 points
Tens of thousands of protesters descended on Sri Lanka streets on Saturday in one of the biggest demonstrations the South Asian country has seen amid the current economic crisis. Pressure has been mounting on president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign. Here are ten updates on the Sri Lanka crisis: 1. Former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, speaking to news agency ANI, thanked India for the help. The former PM also blamed the Rajpaksas for mismanagement.
-
'Imran Khan's begging trips': Expert on how Pak economy went from bad to worse
As Imran Khan was ousted from the prime minister's chair through a no-confidence vote, Pakistani-Americal economist Atif Mian analysed Imran Khan's economic scorecard and highlighted five reasons why Imran Khan's economy fell flat on its face. According to Atif Mian's analysis, there has been zero increase in the average income of Pakistan and the country never got out of the crisis of the balance of payment.
-
Putin makes key appointment to lead Ukraine forces after failure in Kyiv: report
Russian president Vladimir Putin has appointed a new general to lead the country's forces in Ukraine, this amid Moscow's continuous failed attempts to capture the Ukrainian capital Kyiv even as the war entered the 46th day, ANI quoted a CNN report. Alexander Dvorknikov is the commander of Russia's Southern Military District and has been named the theatre commander of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics