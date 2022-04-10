Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Zelenskyy braces for 'hard battle,' UK's Johnson visits with aid
Live

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Zelenskyy braces for 'hard battle,' UK's Johnson visits with aid

Air-raid sirens sounded in cities across eastern Ukraine on Saturday on the 46th day of war. Russia's invasion, which began on February 24, has forced around 4.4 million to leave their homes.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center, talk next to a memorial for Heavenly Hundred, near Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine.
 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center, talk next to a memorial for Heavenly Hundred, near Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)
Updated on Apr 10, 2022 06:26 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Ukraine is ready for a tough battle with Russian forces amassing in the east of the country, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered fresh financial and military support during a surprise visit on the 46th day of war.

Air-raid sirens sounded in cities across eastern Ukraine on Saturday, which has become the focus of Russian military action after the withdrawal from around Kyiv.

Ukrainian officials have urged civilians in the east to flee. On Friday, officials said more than 50 people were killed in a missile strike on a train station in the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region, where thousands of people had gathered to evacuate.

Russia's invasion, which began on February 24, has forced around a quarter of the population of 44 million to leave their homes, turned cities into rubble and killed or injured thousands.

The civilian casualties have triggered a wave of international condemnation, in particular over deaths in the town of Bucha, a town to the northwest of Kyiv that until last week was occupied by Russian forces.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 10, 2022 06:26 AM IST

    Kyiv suburb's residents line up for food

    Civilians remaining in Bucha lined up Saturday for food donated by the local church in the battered Kyiv suburb where Ukrainian forces and journalists reported evidence of war crimes after Russian soldiers withdrew, news agency AP reported.

    With other civilians fleeing in the wake of Russia’s invasion, most of the people remaining in Bucha were elderly, poor or unable to leave loved ones. Russian troops withdrew more than a week ago.

  • Apr 10, 2022 05:29 AM IST

    NATO plans permanent military presence at border, says Stoltenberg: Report

    NATO is working on plans for a permanent military presence on its border in an effort to battle future Russian aggression, The Telegraph reported, citing NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

    NATO was "in the midst of a very fundamental transformation" that will reflect "the long-term consequences" of Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions, Stoltenberg said in an interview with the newspaper.

Topics
russia ukraine crisis
world news

Australian election announcement expected as PM visits governor-general

Governor-General David Hurley represents Britain's Queen Elizabeth and his authorisation is necessary to dissolve parliament and order a general election.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.(Reuters / File)
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.(Reuters / File)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 06:14 AM IST
Reuters |
world news

Imran Khan first Pak PM to lose trust vote, successor to be elected tomorrow

Pakistan no trust vote: In a highly dramatic turn of events, a 13-hour assembly session on Saturday came to an end with the no trust vote finally taking place.
Pakistan political crisis: There were reports that Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party was trying to prolong the issue without a vote and is trying to gather supporters outside Parliament.(Bloomberg)
Pakistan political crisis: There were reports that Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party was trying to prolong the issue without a vote and is trying to gather supporters outside Parliament.(Bloomberg)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 06:00 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin
world news

Maryam Nawaz terms Imran Khan's ouster as end of Pakistan's ‘darkest period’

  • Imran Khan's four-year run as Pakistan's Prime Minister ended Saturday midnight after losing the no-trust vote against a united opposition.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz.(AFP)
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz.(AFP)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 05:58 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
world news

War LIVE: Zelenskyy braces for 'hard battle,' UK's Johnson visits with aid

Air-raid sirens sounded in cities across eastern Ukraine on Saturday on the 46th day of war. Russia's invasion, which began on February 24, has forced around 4.4 million to leave their homes.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center, talk next to a memorial for Heavenly Hundred, near Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)
 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center, talk next to a memorial for Heavenly Hundred, near Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 05:29 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
world news

Welcome back to 'purana Pakistan', says Bilawal Bhutto after Imran Khan's ouster

After weeks of high octane political drama, Imran Khan's ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was ousted from power on Saturday.
Pakistan Opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari(AP Photo)
Pakistan Opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari(AP Photo)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 04:42 AM IST
ANI | , Islamabad
world news

Shehbaz Sharif likely to become Pakistan's next Prime Minister

The voting on the no-confidence motion resulted in Imran Khan-led PTI losing with 174 votes in favour of the no-confidence motion.
Pakistani opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif during a news conference in Islamabad. (AFP file)
Pakistani opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif during a news conference in Islamabad. (AFP file)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 04:33 AM IST
ANI | , Islamabad
world news

This Pakistan minister hinted at Imran Khan's exit before ouster vote

This vote comes after National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser resigned from his post, saying he could not take part in a foreign conspiracy to oust Imran Khan, Dawn newspaper reported.
Pakistan Minister for information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain (PTV Parliament)
Pakistan Minister for information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain (PTV Parliament)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 04:33 AM IST
ANI |
world news

Russian forces still using IEDs to inflict casualties: UK intelligence

Russia's departure from northern Ukraine leaves evidence of the disproportionate targeting of non-combatants, the statement said.
Image for representation, provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center, talk next to a memorial for Heavenly Hundred, near Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)
Image for representation, provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center, talk next to a memorial for Heavenly Hundred, near Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 03:04 AM IST
Reuters |
world news

Rise and fall of Imran Khan: 10 things to know about the cricketer-turned-Pak PM

  • From becoming one of the most talked talked about cricketer to launching his own political party and becoming Pakistan's Prime Minister, here's everything you need to know about Imran Khan.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Facebook/ImranKhanOfficial)
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Facebook/ImranKhanOfficial)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 02:24 AM IST
BySharmita Kar | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
world news

PM Imran Khan loses no-trust vote, ousted from power in Pakistan 

Acting speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said 174 lawmakers had voted in favour of the motion, "consequently the vote of no confidence has passed".
Outgoing Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.(HT file)
Outgoing Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.(HT file)
Updated on Apr 10, 2022 01:45 AM IST
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
world news

Pak speaker Asad Qaiser, deputy speaker Qasim Suri quit amid political drama

After announcing the resignation, he asked Ayaz Sadiq of PML-N to chair the proceedings, who is now conducting the proceedings.
Pakistan Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser conducts the procedure of no-confidence motion in the National Assembly in Islamabad on Saturday. (ANI)
Pakistan Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser conducts the procedure of no-confidence motion in the National Assembly in Islamabad on Saturday. (ANI)
Updated on Apr 10, 2022 12:35 AM IST
ByAniruddha Dhar
world news

Imran Khan says Pakistan army chief Gen Bajwa not sacked: Reports 

According to local reports, which cited sources, Khan told some journalists that he has no plans to make changes to the defence department.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, right, with army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.(AP file)
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, right, with army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.(AP file)
Updated on Apr 10, 2022 12:14 AM IST
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
world news

UK PM meets Zelenskyy, YouTube blocks Russian parliament channel | Top points

  • European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday that 10.1 billion Euros ($11 billion) has been raised from a global pledging event for Ukrainian refugees called ‘Stand Up for Ukraine’ held in Poland's capital Warsaw.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, 2022. (AFP)
The Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, 2022. (AFP)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 11:18 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
world news

No-trust vote yet; Pakistan SC may open doors at midnight: Top updates    

The vote is yet to happen despite the passage of nearly 12 hours since the session started on Saturday.
Pakistan Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser conducts the procedure of no-confidence motion in the National Assembly on Saturday. (ANI)
Pakistan Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser conducts the procedure of no-confidence motion in the National Assembly on Saturday. (ANI)
Updated on Apr 09, 2022 11:49 PM IST
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
world news

Australia PM cooks Modi's 'favourite' khichdi, 'celebrates' new trade ties

  • India and Australia recently signed an economic cooperation and trade agreement under which Canberra would provide duty-free access in its market for over 6,000 broad sectors of India, including textiles, leather, furniture, jewellery and machinery.
Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison cooks Indian dish to "celebrate" trade ties with India.(Instagram handle: scottmorrisonmp)
Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison cooks Indian dish to “celebrate” trade ties with India.(Instagram handle: scottmorrisonmp)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 10:05 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
