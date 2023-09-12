Was Joe Biden present in New York City the day after 9/11? Here's what his own book says

President Joe Biden has claimed on Monday, September 11, that he was present atthe World Trade Center site in New York City a day after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. However, his own autobiography places him in DC at the time. Joe went on to claim he saw a fireball caused by the plane thatcrashed in rural Pennsylvania after passengers revolted. His own book, however, claims he only saw “a brown haze of smoke.”

President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, September 12, 2023, after returning from a trip to India and Vietnam (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(AP)

“Ground Zero in New York — I remember standing there the next day and looking at the building. And I felt like I was looking through the gates of hell,” Joe said, addressing US troops in Anchorage, Alaska, on the 22nd anniversary of the tragedy. “It looked so devastating because the way you could, from where you could stand. Shanksville, Pa., the Pentagon in Virginia — I spent many 9/11s in those hollow grounds to bear witness and remember those we lost.”

Of the fireball in question, he said, “The plume of fire that shot up in the sky in Pentagon [sic] — I remember seeing as I got off the Amtrak train on my way to work in the United States Senate.”

Was Joe Biden really present in New York City the day after 9/11?

In Joe’s 2007 autobiography ‘Promises to Keep,’ he wrote that he arrived in Washington on the morning of September 11, 2001. He said that after American Airlines Flight 77 struck the Pentagon, “I could see a brown haze of smoke hanging in the otherwise crystal-clear sky beyond the Capitol dome.” He added, “I headed back to the Capitol the next morning,” which is September 12, 2001.

Nowhere in the book is it mentioned that Joe went on any trip to Ground Zero. CNN reported that the White House provided a photo and article that show Joe touring Ground Zero on September 20, 2001. At the time, he was a senator for Delaware. A White House official also said on condition of anonymity, “The President first visited the World Trade Center nine days after the September 11 terrorist attacks as part of a bipartisan delegation from the Senate.”

‘How does he get away with it?’

Users on X slammed Joe for his remarks and accused him of lying. “Joe Biden reminds us to “Never Forget” 9/11 and then moments later, claimed he was at Ground Zero the next day. Joe must have forgotten that he was in DC, on the Senate floor on September 12th 2001,” one user wrote.

A user joked in the comment section, “Relax. It doesn't matter. I am pretty sure that if a reporter asked him what it was like crossing the Delaware with George Washington, he would have a story about it. I'm just sayin…” “Just like he 'forgot' about being involved in his sons business dealings,” another user commented.

“O-mg, how does he get away with it? One after another..,” one user commented, while another said, “This should be the last straw. He should have to stand at the podium and directly answer for his lies.” “the lies just roll off his tongue effortlessly,” said one user, while another commented, “You can be anywhere and anything if you aren’t beholden to truth.”