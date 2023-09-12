News / World News / Stunning double rainbow appears above New York City on 9/11 anniversary: Watch

BySumanti Sen
Sep 12, 2023 11:58 AM IST

Several people took to social media to share images and videos of the rainbow, which appeared over lower Manhattan on Monday afternoon, September 11

A stunning double rainbow appeared in the skyabove New York City on the 22nd anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Several people took to social media to share images and videos of the rainbow, which appeared over lower Manhattan on Monday afternoon, September 11.

A stunning double rainbow appeared in the skyabove New York City on the 22nd anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks (@FoxNews screenshot/X)
The September 11 terrorist attacks werefour coordinated Islamist suicide terrorist attacks thatal-Qaeda carried out against the US. Hijackers crashed two planesinto the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, while two other flights crashedtoward targets in or near Washington, D.C. The third team crashed intothe Pentagon, the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense in Arlington County, Virginia, and a fourth planecrashed in rural Pennsylvania after passengers revolted. Nearly 3,000 people lost their lived in the deadly attacks.

Following the attacks, then-President George W. Bush launched a "global war on terror.” This included a military assault on Afghanistan to find al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, who eluded capture for years. He was finally killed in a US raid on his Pakistan compound in 2011. The raid that resulted in Osama’s death had been ordered by then-President Barack Obama.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden on Monday told Americans they must not succumb to the "poisonous politics of difference and division,” seeking to revive the spirit of “national unity” after the september 11 attacks, also known as the 9/11 attacks. "It shouldn't take a national tragedy to remind us of the power of national unity, but that's how we truly honor those we lost on 9/11," he told several US military personnel present at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska.

‘Here’s hoping this is a promise as well’

Many users on X expressed how incredible they thought the rainbow was. “The rainbow over NYC on 9/11 is incredible. The rainbow that Noah saw after the flood was God’s promise to never again create such destruction. Here’s hoping this is a promise as well,” one user wrote in thecomment section of the video. Another wrote, “I saw the above picture of the NYC skyline; the stunning rainbow against the backdrop of the stormy clouds made me pause and made me think”.

One user said, “God wanted to let NY know He has not abandoned us,” while another wrote, “A powerful symbol of hope, remembrance and resilience!” “This is beautiful to see,” one user exclaimed.

