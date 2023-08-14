On August 13, Saturday, Oprah Winfrey visited the shelters housing Maui wildfire survivors. A CBS camera crew accompanying the celebrity was prohibited from entering the shelters following a no-media policy, said officials. “I will be here for the longhaul, doing what I can.”- Oprah

Due to the strict ongoing policy made by the county officials, the famous television host was not captured by her team as she helped raise the spirits of residents of Maui sheltered at the War Memorial Complex.

In an appreciation post made by the county of Maui wrote on Facebook, “Oprah was able to visit our shelter and we thank her for instructing media journalists and camera crews to remain outside.”

“We welcome Oprah to continue to uplift our community’s spirit and give her aloha to victims of the tragic disaster."

The county officials made the statement when the local Star Advertiser News reported that Oprah, 69, and a CBS crew following her were denied entrance as no media was allowed to enter the shelter.

While the media is of thought that Oprah's actions come from her generous heart and caring nature, many locals can't help thinking it may be intentional.

The media mogul who is a part-time resident of the city and owns about 2,000 acres of land there, made two trips to the shelter within a day. First, she came and analysed the situation, made her strategy and then later distributed the supplies.

“I came earlier just to see what people needed then went shopping because often, you know, you make donations of clothes or whatever and it's not really what people need,” she told the reporters from BCC.

Oprah, who has been a part-time resident of the island for the last 15 years, said she asked residents what they needed before coming back with items like pillows, shampoo, diapers, sheets from Walmart and Costco.

“So I actually went to Walmart and Costco and got pillows, shampoo, diapers, sheets, pillowcases,” she added.

The show host has promised to make a major donation to the city as well. “At some point, I will make a major donation, after all of the smoke and ashes have settled here, and we figure out what the rebuilding is going to look like,” she said.

Oprah has already visited the shelter thrice and says will continue to do so even when the rest of the world moves on from the catastrophe and it's effects.

“I will be here for the longhaul, doing what I can.”

“In a week or two, all the cameras will be gone and the rest of the world is going to move on with their lives and we’re all still going to be here trying to figure out what is the best way to rebuild,” added Oprah in an interview with Hawaii News Now.