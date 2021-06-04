‘Everyone, so-called enemy’ saying I was right about coronavirus’ origin in Wuhan: Donald Trump

Former US president Donald Trump on Thursday reiterated his stance that coronavirus originated from a laboratory in China’s Wuhan and called for imposing a fine on the Asian country for the "death and destruction" it has caused. "Now everyone, even so-called "enemy", are beginning to say that President Trump was right about China virus coming from Wuhan Lab,” Trump said in a statement, according to news agency ANI.

Trump, since the beginning, blamed China for the pandemic and said Sars-Cov-2, which causes the coronavirus disease, leaked from the Wuhan laboratory. In March 2020, he referred to the virus as the 'China virus' calling the country out for the global health crisis.

Also read: Covid-19 has no ‘credible natural ancestor’, created in lab, new study claims

“The correspondence between Dr Fauci and China speaks too loudly for anyone to ignore China should pay USD 10 trillion to America, and the world, for the death and destruction they have caused!” Trump also said in his statement as he referred to top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci.

This comes after private emails of Fauci were released to the press that sparked off the claims of the virus originating from the Wuhan lab. More than 3,000 pages of emails, dated from January to June 2020, were obtained by the Washington Post, Buzzfeed News and CNN via the requests of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

The revealed emails detailed that the top US expert and his colleagues noted, in the initial days, that Covid-19 may have leaked from the lab in China.

Also read | ‘Our society is totally nuts’: Fauci emails on public fascination with him

Last week, President Joe Biden announced that he has given fresh orders for further US intelligence probe into the origin of Covid-19, the report of which should be submitted in 90 days.

The virus leak from the lab theory has evolved from scepticism and entered mainstream conversations. Fauci has even demanded China release medical records of the Wuhan lab workers, who got sick in 2019. He said those records might aid in the in-depth exploration of the theory.

"I would like to see the medical records of the three people who are reported to have got sick in 2019. Did they really get sick, and if so, what did they get sick with?" Fauci asked.

However, Chinese officials and scientists continue to reject the lab leak theory, saying that the virus was present in other regions before it hit Wuhan in 2019.

(With agency inputs)