Was Tommy Lee Jones' daughter Victoria pregnant before shocking death?

Victoria, the daughter of Tommy Lee Jones, was reportedly three months pregnant before being found dead in a hotel in San Francisco. Tommy Lee Jones's daughter, Victoria, was reportedly three months pregnant when she was discovered dead in a San Francisco hotel. (X)

Documents from the court acquired show that Victoria was pregnant as of October 2025, while she was dealing with misdemeanor charges related to public intoxication and resisting arrest in Santa Cruz County, as per US Magazine.

The court documents, according to the US Magazine, state, “Counsel is informed and does believe that Ms. Jones is pregnant.”

It remains uncertain if 34 years old Victoria was expecting a child at the time of her death on New Year's Day.

Victoria Jones case Victoria entered a plea of not guilty regarding the allegations of for public intoxication and resisting arrest, with court records suggesting that she was amenable to the “possible acceptance of diversion terms.”

Victoria Jones death Victoria was discovered dead at a hotel in San Francisco, California, on New Year's Day. She was found unresponsive in a corridor at the Fairmont Hotel around 2:52 am on January 1. The San Francisco Police Department was notified of the incident, and when the paramedics arrived, she was already dead.

While her cause of death has yet to be established, a hotel guest speculated that the actress may have collapsed due to alcohol consumption, reported OK!.

According to audio from Broadcastify dispatch, paramedics were dispatched following a 911 call about “code 3 for the overdose” and “color change” in Victoria's body.

Tommy Lee Jones is heartbroken On January 6, a source disclosed that Tommy is “heartbroken” over the loss of his daughter, as per OK!.

“For a tough guy and one that usually has it all together, the stress of losing a child has clearly hit him like a ton of bricks,” the insider told a news outlet.