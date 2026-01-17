Who is Marco Antonio Aguayo? California man charged with threatening to kill JD Vance

A man from California was apprehended based on a federal criminal complaint that accuses him of issuing online death threats directed at Vice President JD Vance during his trip to Disneyland Resort in Anaheim in July. Marco Antonio Aguayo, 22, was arrested for issuing death threats on Instagram against Vice President JD Vance during his Disneyland trip. (Bloomberg)

Marco Antonio Aguayo, aged 22 and residing in Anaheim, was arrested on Friday after he reportedly posted several threatening remarks on Disney’s official Instagram account, which mentioned pipe bombs, impending bloodshed, and violent actions against “corrupt politicians” on July 12, coinciding with the day Vance and his family were visiting and staying at the resort.

According to a criminal complaint submitted on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Aguayo faces charges for threatening the President and those in line for the presidency.

He is expected to make his first appearance on Tuesday at the US District Court located in Santa Ana.

Pam Bondi issues statement Following Aguayo's arrest, Attorney General Pamela Bondi stated, “This case is a horrific reminder of the dangers public officials face from deranged criminals who would do them harm. I am grateful that my friend Vice President Vance and his family are safe, applaud the police work that led to the arrest and will ensure my prosecutors deliver swift justice.”

Aguayo is accused of making threats via Instagram, specifically in the comments section of a post from the official account of the Walt Disney Company.

Marco Antonio Aguayo Aguayo's arrest During the visit to the “Happiest Place on Earth,” Vance’s wife, Usha, and at least two of their children accompanied the vice president.

"Pipe bombs have been placed in preparation for JD Vance’s arrival," Aguayo is alleged to have written in one of three erratic comments posted on July 12, 2025.

Less than five hours after the comments were made, two Secret Service agents and a sergeant from the Anaheim Police Department visited Aguayo.

Initially, Aguayo denied any knowledge of the posts and asserted that his account had been hacked, as per a criminal complaint.

However, he subsequently confessed to posting the threatening comments and permitted the agents to access his Instagram account to review the posts, according to authorities.

If found guilty, Aguayo could receive a maximum penalty of five years in federal incarceration.