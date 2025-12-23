US VP JD Vance slams racist slurs against wife Usha: ‘Anyone who attacks her…’

United States vice president JD Vance has slammed those who have used racial slurs against his wife Usha Vance, while speaking up against “all forms of ethnic hatred.” Vance said that Nick Fuentes' influence with the Donald Trump-led administration and other institutions had been “overstated”.(Getty Images via AFP)

In an exclusive interview with UnHerd, Vance addressed remarks made by US right-wing podcaster Nick Fuentes and former White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who served during Joe Biden's tenure as president.

“Let me be clear. Anyone who attacks my wife, whether their name is Jen Psaki or Nick Fuentes, can eat sh*t,” Vance said, adding that this was his “official policy” as the Vice-President of United States.

Fuentes has, in the past, made multiple racist comments about Vance's wife and children for their Indian ethnicities, according to ABC News. Fuentes recently used a racial slur to refer to Usha, spurring backlash from several Republicans, including former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Criticising the personal remarks against Usha, Ramaswamy, who is a gubernatorial candidate from Ohio said, “If you call Usha Vance, the second lady of the United States of America, a 'je*t,' you have no place in the future of the conservative movement.” Ramaswamy was speaking at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest.

On Fuentes, Vance said that his influence with the President Donald Trump-led administration and other institutions had been “overstated”. “I think that Nick Fuentes, his influence within Donald Trump’s administration, and within a whole host of institutions on the Right, is vastly overstated,” Vance told UnHerd.

He further alleged that the exaggeration had been made by “people who want to avoid having a foreign-policy conversation about America’s relationship with Israel.”

Vance, during the interview, also spoke up strongly against antisemitism. “Antisemitism, and all forms of ethnic hatred, have no place in the conservative movement,” the US V-P said. He further said that “attacking somebody because they’re white or because they’re black or because they’re Jewish” was “disgusting”.

The US Vice-President has, in the past, been in hot water regarding his remarks expressing willingness to one day see his Hindu wife embrace Christianity.

“Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, I honestly do with that,” Vance said. He had however, later clarified that Usha had no plans to convert, adding that he would “continue to love and support her and talk to her about faith and life and everything else.”