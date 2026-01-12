Malcolm Stewart, Justin Barcia give injury update after scary Anaheim 1 crash: ‘Can’t really move…’

Malcolm Stewart and Justin Barcia have both spoken out after their scary crash at the Anaheim 1 450SX main event. The veteran riders sustained injuries after colliding during the opening lap. Barcia, 33, landed headfirst into the ground, suffering a concussion and a broken transverse process. Meanwhile, Stewart, 33, ended up with a separated shoulder. Shortly after the incident, they took to social media to provide an update on their injuries to their fans.

Justin Barcia says he's ‘extremely beat up’ after Anaheim crash “The main event wasn’t good. Unfortunately, someone rolled the triple, I was already committed, and I’m pretty sure that’s about all I remember from there – a tough one,” Barcia said in a nearly two-minute video message shared on Instagram. He called himself “extremely lucky” to be able to “walk out of the hospital under my own power.” “God was looking after me yesterday.”

Calling the crash a “really scary one,” Barcia admitted he is “extremely beat up.” “I’ve throughout my career had some heavy hits, but this one is the heaviest of them,” he went on, explaining that he has “never been so sore in my life.” He further revealed that his injuries have rendered him unable to move his neck.

“My back hurts really bad. That was a big worry for us, my back and I got away with it,” he continued, adding, “I only broke a little wing on my back so no surgery. My spine is stable. Everything’s really good so I just need to recover from here on out.” However, he thinks that his “body’s feeling okay. Obviously, it’s really sore. I think the next few days will show a lot more stuff.”

On a positive note, he thanked his supporters for reaching out and “sticking behind me.” “The first race on Ducati was going good, and unfortunately, these things happen and looking forward to getting back out with my team. Thank you and see you soon,” he concluded.