Who was Yeison Jiménez? Colombian singer, manager die in tragic plane crash before concert; chilling video surfaces

The Office of Air Traffic Accidents in Colombia has verified that an aircraft bearing the registration N325FA was involved in the crash. This incident resulted in the deaths of six people, including Jiménez, 34, and his manager, Jefferson Osorio, confirmed Jiménez's press office to Billboard Español.

Colombian artist Yeison Jiménez, renowned for his contributions to “música popular,” tragically died in a plane crash near Paipa on on Saturday. The incident took place in the Boyacá region of Colombia .

Jiménez's representative releases statement A representative for Jiménez shared a news release on his Instagram.

“With heavy hearts and indescribable grief, Yeison Jiménez's organization and team deeply regret to announce his passing,” the statement translated from Spanish read, as per People “Today, we not only say goodbye to an artist; we say goodbye to a son, a brother, a friend, a human being full of dreams and courage, who transformed his story into a source of hope for thousands.”

The remaining victims have been identified as Jefferson Osorio, Juan Manuel, Oscar Marín, Weisman Mora, and Captain Fernando Torres.

The aircraft, which was reportedly belonged to Jiménez's company, YJ Company SAS, crashed shortly after takeoff at approximately 4 pm local time, reported The Sun.

Jiménez dies before concert According to the outlet, Jiménez was en route to Medellin, near the town of Marinilla, to perform that evening.

Mora, the photographer for Jiménez, had posted a clip on his Instagram Stories just moments before the tragic crash. He recorded the view from the front passenger seat of the plane as it taxied along the runway.

Footage captured shortly after the incident, acquired by The Sun, depicts the aircraft ablaze on the ground. A member of the emergency response team rushes to the wreckage and attempts to extinguish the flames with a fire extinguisher.

Who was Yeison Jiménez? Jiménez was among Colombia’s most beloved artists, performing traditional Mexican ranchera music infused with Colombian influences. In 2024, the singer achieved a remarkable feat by selling out Bogotá’s Movistar Arena three times, and in 2025, he sold out Bogotá’s El Campín Stadium — marking him as the first Colombian artist to accomplish this, according to Billboard.

The Technical Directorate for Accident Investigation is currently looking into the incident.

Jiménez is survived by his spouse and three children.