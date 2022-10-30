Watch: Barack Obama was talking about divisions in America. Then he got heckled

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 30, 2022 09:41 AM IST

Barack Obama: Addressing the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi, Barack Obama said, “We have got politicians who work to stir up division.”

Barack Obama: Former US President Barack Obama attends a rally.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

As former US president Barack Obama was speaking about divisions in the society and hostility in American politics, a man interrupted him twice in Detroit, Michigan.

Barack Obama then confronted the heckler during the campaign rally.

Addressing the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi, Barack Obama said, "We have got politicians who work to stir up division to try to make us angry and afraid of one another for their own advantage. All of this gets hyped up by social media."

"Sometimes it gets dangerous," Barack Obama added.

The heckler then shouted at the former president but Barack Obama continued, “If our rhetoric about each other gets that mean, when we don't just disagree but demonise them, making wild crazy allegations about them, it creates a dangerous climate.”

After this, the heckler was heard shouting “Mr President”.

To this, Barack Obama responded, “Sir, this is what I'm saying. We've got a process that we set up in our democracy. Right now, I'm talking. You’ll have a chance to talk sometime later. You wouldn’t do that in a workplace.”

Mallika Soni

Mallika Soni

