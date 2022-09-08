Watch: Barack Obama is back in the White House. This time, even funnier
Barack Obama In White House: The paintings were unveiled by the Obamas themselves and will be hung alongside those of generations of previous first couples in the White House.
Former United States President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama got their official White House portraits on Wednesday in a ceremony filled with light-hearted as well as evocative moments.
The paintings were unveiled by the Obamas themselves and will be hung alongside those of generations of previous first couples in the White House. Barack Obama was depicted by Robert McCurdy, while Michelle Obama was painted by Sharon Sprung.
Barack Obama joked that Robert McCurdy “refused to hide any of my grey hairs.” adding that the artist also refused to make Obama's ears smaller.
In his distinct repertoire, Barack Obama also joked with White House officials saying, “I am thrilled to see that you started families of your own. I am a little disappointed that I haven’t heard of anyone naming a kid Barack yet.”
Read more: In Ukraine's arsenal now, most accurate US artillery shell: What it means
“But there is still time”, he added as the attendees laughed.
Barack Obama also praised President Joe Biden, saying, "I was even luckier to have a chance to spend eight years working day and night with a man who became a true partner and a true friend."
"Joe, it is now America's good fortune to have you as president," he further said.
-
China's mega city of 21.2 million people extends Covid curbs over 116 cases
Chengdu, the capital of the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, extended a lockdown in most of its districts on Thursday, hoping to stem further transmission of COVID-19 cases in the city of 21.2 million people. Read more: China's Zero Covid policy is not working. Sixteen districts, cities, counties and special zones out of the 23 under Chengdu's jurisdiction remain under lockdown, the authorities said.
-
In Ukraine's arsenal now, most accurate US artillery shell: What it means
The Pentagon has sent Ukraine its most accurate artillery shell, the GPS-guided Excalibur, according to budget documents that confirm the previously unannounced addition to the arsenal assembled to combat the Russian invasion. A satellite-guided weapon that can hit within seven feet (two meters) of its target, the Excalibur was first used in Iraq in 2007 in the high-profile killing of al-Qaeda leader Abu Jurah and associates.
-
Cuba researchers battle to save rare crocodile species. Why this is important
Cuban researchers are sweating it out to save a critically endangered and endemic crocodile species. The medium-sized species is found in two swamp habitats : palm-speckled Zapata and Isle of Youth. According to scientists, Cuban crocs now have the smallest natural habitat left of any living crocodile species. But researchers are now trying to “bring them back from the edge of extinction.”
-
China's double whammy: Earthquake rescue work amid Covid outbreak
Rescue work after China's most recent earthquake has been hindered by the country's slavish adherence to a Covid Zero strategy, sparking protests and adding another layer of stress for residents and emergency personnel in the region that has already suffered dozens of deaths. Outside rescuers weren't allowed entry to the epicenter to help. Read more: China's Zero Covid policy is not working. Growing Frustration The restrictions have aroused frustration and angst.
-
Canada stabbing spree: Second suspect dies after arrest
A days-long search for the second man suspected of carrying out a stabbing spree in a remote western Canadian Indigenous community ended on Wednesday, with the 32-year-old dying after being taken into custody, police said. He, along with his brother Damien Sanderson, were the suspects in the stabbing rampage at the James Smith Cree Nation and the town of Weldon on Sunday, which left ten persons dead and 18 others injured.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics