Watch: Barack Obama is back in the White House. This time, even funnier

Former United States President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama got their official White House portraits on Wednesday in a ceremony filled with light-hearted as well as evocative moments.

The paintings were unveiled by the Obamas themselves and will be hung alongside those of generations of previous first couples in the White House. Barack Obama was depicted by Robert McCurdy, while Michelle Obama was painted by Sharon Sprung.

Barack Obama joked that Robert McCurdy “refused to hide any of my grey hairs.” adding that the artist also refused to make Obama's ears smaller.

Obama: You’ll note that he refused to hide any of my grey hairs. Refused my request to make my ears smaller. He also talked me out of wearing a tan suit pic.twitter.com/CbE7eeLOXy — Acyn (@Acyn) September 7, 2022

In his distinct repertoire, Barack Obama also joked with White House officials saying, “I am thrilled to see that you started families of your own. I am a little disappointed that I haven’t heard of anyone naming a kid Barack yet.”

Read more: In Ukraine's arsenal now, most accurate US artillery shell: What it means

“But there is still time”, he added as the attendees laughed.

Obama: I am thrilled to see that you started families of your own. I am a little disappointed that I haven’t heard of anyone naming a kid Barack yet pic.twitter.com/sCWd34cJYy — Acyn (@Acyn) September 7, 2022

Barack Obama also praised President Joe Biden, saying, "I was even luckier to have a chance to spend eight years working day and night with a man who became a true partner and a true friend."

"Joe, it is now America's good fortune to have you as president," he further said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON