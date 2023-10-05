Watch: Comedian Andrew Schulz’s hilarious take on “Justinder Trudeau” goes viral. Who is he? (NSFW)

Disclaimer: The following news story contains some elements that might be disturbing to some readers. Discretion advised. Andrew Schulz's hilarious diatribe on Justinder has gone viral

Ever since Justin Trudeau claimed that he had “credible evidence” that New Delhi had a role in Khalistani (often referred to as a plumber, activist, or priest in North American publications) Hardeep Nijjar’s murder, the social media landscape has become a huge Royal Rumble with Indians and members of the diaspora clashing with foreign policy wonks, columnists, and politicians. Of course, the part of the blame obviously lies with Lord Macaulay whose decision to impart English education means that there’s now a very vocal group of bellicose and belligerent dissidents who don’t have a language barrier—like the Chinese or Russians—when expressing their admiration about the West.

Now a new player has entered the mix and its comedian Andrew Schulz. His hilarious (and NSFW) diatribe about Justinder Trudeau has gone viral on X, including in India, many of whom are discovering the comedian for the first time.

As part of his The Life Tour, while performing in Toronto, Schulz said: “I saw the headline...Punjabi separatist assassinated. They got Trudeau. They got him. They got Justinder. How the hell? How the hell did they assassinate Justinder? Did they force him to kiss his wife on camera?... Then I look at the details. India sent some m*********** to assassinate. Why is nobody talking about this story? Then I looked up the guy's name. His first name is Hardeep. His last name is spelled NIJJER. White people we have to sit this one out. I saw Punjabis in the streets, like say his name. We would love to, but we can't. Can you give us a n-word pass? All I am saying Toronto is that it's unbelievable that an Indian was killed on Canadian soil, and it wasn't in a residential school."

For the uninitiated, the N-word Schulz referred to is considered deeply offensive in North America and was once used as a derogatory term for black people. The reference about an Indian dying on Canadian soil refers to the remains of indigenous children in Canadian residential schools which were setup to ‘assimilate’ indigenous populations. According to a report: “Some 150,000 Indian, Inuit and Metis youngsters in total were forcibly enrolled in these schools, where students were physically and sexually abused by headmasters and teachers who stripped them of their culture and language. A truth and reconciliation commission has identified the names of, or information about, at least 4,100 children who died from abuse or neglect while attending a residential school. It estimates the actual toll is much higher.”

One user wrote: “Andrew Schulz will be wondering how he suddenly got so popular in India. Personally, I always put him in good bracket but not among the greats.”

Who is Andrew Schulz?

Andrew Schulz is an American stand-up comedian, actor, producer, and podcaster who is known for his work MTV2’s Guy Code, the Flagrant 2 podcast, and The Brilliant Idiots podcast. His first Netflix special, Schulz Saves America, came out on Dec 17, 2020. He has also appeared in IFC’s Benders and the Amazon series Sneaky Pete.

The Canada-India Fracas

It’s also important to note that there’s absolutely no proof of any Indian hand in Nijjar’s death so far and Canada has failed to provide any “credible evidence”. Earlier, British Colombia premier David Eby, said that briefing he received about the Nijjar killing was “available on the internet”.

He had said: “The only briefings that I’ve been able to receive were open source briefings, which is information that’s available to the public doing an internet search. Which I find frustrating.”

As of October 3, India told Canada it must repatriate 41 diplomats by October 10, while Justin Trudeau has said that he’s not looking to “escalate the situation”.

