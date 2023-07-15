Watch: Joe Biden seen nibbling on ‘frightened’ child's shoulder in Finland

US president Joe Biden appeared to nibble at the shoulder of a little girl during his departure from Helsinki. The video of the incident was widely shared on social media in which the girl looked startled as the US president greeted embassy staff members and their families before he boarded Air Force One at Helsinki-Vantaan international airport.

In the video, Joe Biden can be seen leaning into a young girl and placing his mouth on her shoulder as he nibbled lightly. The girl looks frightened and later turns her head as the US president tries to give her a peck on the head.

Social media users commented on the incident with one tweeting, “This has got to be Biden's creepiest moment yet with a child. All Biden has to do is not do this and he can't.”

Joe Biden is “now confusing babies with ice cream cones,” another joked while Donald Trump Jr. wrote, " Biden should be in a nursing home, not leading the free world."

Political comedian Tim Young tweeted, “Why would anyone put their mouth on another person's child like this? This is peak, disgusting behavior.”

"Biden pretended to bite the back of this little girl today in Finland," another person wrote in a tweet. "

This comes as Joe Biden concluded a five-day trip to Europe, where he participated in a NATO summit in Lithuania. At the military alliance meet, Joe Biden jabbed Russian president Vladimir Putin calling him "craven" while promising Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky full support.

“It didn't happen by accident. It wasn't inevitable. When Putin, and his craven lust for land and power, unleashed his brutal war on Ukraine, he was betting NATO would break apart... He thought our unity would shatter at the first testing. He thought democratic leaders would be weak. But he thought wrong,” Joe Biden said.

