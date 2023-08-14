Watch: American Singer Mary Millben's heart-felt ‘Swami Vivekananda’ style wish on India's Independence Day

American singer Mary Millben who is well-known for her love for India, has shared a heart-felt message ahead of the nation's 77th Independence Day.

Swami Vivekananda, Mary Millben(File Photo/Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Millben shared a video message on social media platform X(formerly Twitter) and captioned it as "My special message for India’s 77th Independence Day.‘Ja Hind’, my beloved India!". She also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her video post.

On the lines of Swami Vivekananda's beginning of his historic speech in Chicago in 1893 at the first World’s Parliament of Religions, Millben starts her video message as: "Sisters and Brothers of India, as you stand on the brink of another Independence Day, let us reflect upon the extraordinary journery that has brought you here".

"On this historic occasion, you're not just cemmorating a day. You're honouring the relentless spirit, the unwavering determination and the undying hope that birth a nation," continues Millben in the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In her video message, Millben highlights that the vision of India's forefathers had become its legacy. She compares the spirit of Independence to a torch that continues to guide the nation forward.

She then, goes on to explain the meaning of colours in India's national flag. She calls the "wheel" an emblem of progress and inspires the citizens to take the nation to new heights.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Happy Independence Day, dear Indian sisters and brothers. March into the future with unwavering resolve, knowing that the world ahead is shaped by the actions you take today. Jai Hind ! Jai Hind ! Jai Hind !," concludes Millben in the video.

Millben is also known to speak on issues concerning India. Notably, Millben had sung India's National Anthem Jana Gana Mana during Modi's state visit to the United States in June, this year. After her marvellous performance, she touched Modi's feet as a sign of respect and a video of the moment went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15. In his consecutive second-term as Prime Minister, it will be his 10th consecutive Independence Day address. PM Modi is expected to deliver his speech at 7.30 am IST after hoisting India's national flag. Reportedly, PM Modi's address may be focused on how his government has succeeded in laying a strong foundation of ‘Viksit Bharat’(Developed India). He may also highlight the technology-intensive development agenda for the ‘Amrit Kaal’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}