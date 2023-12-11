Watch | People forced to evacuate from plane at Stockholm airport after its cabin fills with smoke

In a startling turn of events, nearly 200 people were compelled to evacuate an airplane at the Stockholm Arlanda Airport in Sweden on Sunday after the aircraft's cabin became engulfed with smoke during the engine startup process, the New York Post reported. The Buzz Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, a Poland-based partner of Irish air carrier Ryanair, was preparing to leave for Krakow in Poland when the crisis unfolded.

People evacuating from the aircraft at Stockholm(X/FlightMode)

Numerous videos capturing the incident were shared on X. Among these, one video portrays the chaotic scene as passengers evacuate the aircraft using inflatable emergency slides deployed at the plane's doors. The footage provides a glimpse into the tense moments during the evacuation process at the airport.

As first responders and airport officials aided passengers in the evacuation process, a fleet of emergency vehicles surrounded the aircraft on the snow-covered tarmac. There were no injuries reported during the incident.

New York Post quoted a Ryanair representative speaking about the incident, “A Buzz aircraft this morning (10 Dec) in Arlanda reported fumes in the cabin. As a precaution, passengers were evacuated and returned to the terminal… We apologise sincerely to affected passengers for this delay which we are doing everything to minimise. Refreshment vouchers have been issued to passengers in Arlanda.”

Ryanair has frequently found itself embroiled in controversy, making occasional appearances in news headlines due to unusual incidents occurring on its planes. In July, passengers aboard a Ryanair flight to Italy experienced a distressing situation after they were left stranded on the tarmac without air conditioning in sweltering temperatures. The delay stretched over 10 hours, causing some passengers to faint due to the challenging conditions.

Adding to the events, in September, Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary faced an unusual form of protest when he was pelted with pies by environmental activists in Brussels.

