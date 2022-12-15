Watch: Russia's intercontinental missile after US' patriot promise to Ukraine

Russia has hinted towards nuclear retaliation in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. A video widely shared on social media, released by the Russian Ministry of Defence just days ahead of Russia’s “Day of Strategic Missile Forces”, the military could be seen loading a “Yars” intercontinental ballistic missile into a silo launcher in Kaluga.

In the official statement, the military confirmed that an “intercontinental ballistic missile of the Yars complex was loaded into a silo launcher at the Kozelsky missile formation in the Kaluga region.”

“The importance of this operation lies in the fact that the missile will be on combat duty as planned. The Motherland will receive another sample of nuclear missile weapons, which will allow us to solve any tasks at the strategic level,” Alexei Sokolov, commander of the Kozelsky missile formation, said.

Earlier, US president Joe Biden announced that advanced long-range air defence systems will be provided to Ukraine as part of the support aid. While the Russian authorities did not make any direct references to the development, it was reported that this could be a show of power from the Vladimir Putin government in the aftermath of the US' promise.

Meanwhile, Russian-installed officials said that the Ukrainian forces shelled the eastern part of Donetsk.

"At exactly 7o'clock this morning they subjected the centre of Donetsk to the most massive attack since 2014," Alexei Kulemzin, the Russian-backed mayor of the city, said as per news agency Reuters.

