Watch| 'Sick old man': Prince Andrew heckled at Queen's funeral procession

world news
Published on Sep 13, 2022 01:57 PM IST

Prince Andrew Heckled: In videos shared on social media, the police can be seen quickly removing the man from the crowd.

Prince Andrew Heckled: Britain's Prince Andrew leaves St. Giles' Cathedral in Scotland.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

A 22-year-old man was arrested over charges of heckling Prince Andrew during the procession for Queen Elizabeth II's coffin in Scotland, the police said.

In a video shared on Twitter, as all the children of Britain's longest serving monarch can be seen walking behind her coffin, the man is hearted shouting, "Andrew, you're a sick old man".

The police can be seen quickly removing the man from the crowd. The man was then detained by the police, the Independent reported.

A Scotland Police spokesperson confirmed the man's arrest, the Independent further reported.

Watch the video here:

"A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile around 2.50pm on Monday, 12 September 2022," the spokesperson was quoted as saying by the outlet.

Breach of the peace is a form of disorderly conduct which can be punishable by as much as 12 months in prison and/or a fine of up to 5,000 pounds in Scotland.

King Charles and his siblings held a silent vigil at the side of their mother Queen Elizabeth's coffin as it lay at rest in Edinburgh's historic cathedral in Scotland.

