Watch: Ukraine’s Zelensky hugs reporter in heartwarming moment during UK trip

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky interrupted a news conference, throwing security measures to the wind, to hug a journalist during his surprise visit to the UK. As the president was taking questions alongside UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the reporter prefaced her question by admitting that she would like to give Zelensky a hug, but may not be allowed to.

“Greetings Mr. President, I would really like to hug you but I’m not allowed,” the reporter said.

“Why not, please, do give me a hug,” Zelensky simply responded.

In the video shared widely on social media, Zelensky was seen wearing his trademark military-green colored sweater and pants as he walked over to the woman reporter to hug him. Rishi Sunak looked on as the other journalists present applauded the gesture. The journalist then asked Rishi Sunak if he thought the UK’s decision to send military jets to Ukraine was taking “too long.”

During the conference, Rishi Sunak insisted “nothing was off the table” when it came to helping the Ukraine army amid Russian invasion. He also said that he had instructed his defense secretary to look into the best way to supply Ukraine with jets.

“We think it is right to provide both short-term equipment … that can help win the war now, but also look to the medium to long term to make sure Ukraine has every possible capacity it requires,” Downing Street spokesperson Max Blain said.

