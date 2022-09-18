Watch: US comedian mocks Shehbaz Sharif's awkward moment during Putin meet

As Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif struggled to put on his headphone during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Summit (SCO) in Uzbekistan, US Comedian Jimmy Fallon mocked the Pakistan Prime Minister for his clumsiness.

"That guy is the leader of 220 Million people," Jimmy Fallon quipped after showing Sharif's viral video.

In the video, the headphones can be seen falling off Shehbaz Sharif's ears as talks are being held with the Russian President Putin. Sharif's struggle triggered an eventual and a very audible laugh from Putin.

Shehbaz Sharif faced criticism on social media with the workers of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, claiming the incident was an "embarrassment" for the country.

Samarkand hosted the 22nd Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization for its member states and Council of Heads which ended on Friday.

