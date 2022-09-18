Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Watch: US comedian mocks Shehbaz Sharif's awkward moment during Putin meet

Watch: US comedian mocks Shehbaz Sharif's awkward moment during Putin meet

world news
Updated on Sep 18, 2022 11:31 AM IST

Shehbaz Sharif- Vladimir Putin Meet: "That guy is the leader of 220 Million people," Jimmy Fallon quipped after showing Sharif's viral video.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attends an extended-format meeting of heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

As Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif struggled to put on his headphone during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Summit (SCO) in Uzbekistan, US Comedian Jimmy Fallon mocked the Pakistan Prime Minister for his clumsiness.

"That guy is the leader of 220 Million people," Jimmy Fallon quipped after showing Sharif's viral video.

In the video, the headphones can be seen falling off Shehbaz Sharif's ears as talks are being held with the Russian President Putin. Sharif's struggle triggered an eventual and a very audible laugh from Putin.

Shehbaz Sharif faced criticism on social media with the workers of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, claiming the incident was an "embarrassment" for the country.

Samarkand hosted the 22nd Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization for its member states and Council of Heads which ended on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
jimmy fallon shehbaz sharif vladimir putin
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP