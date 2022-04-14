Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch: 'Very important message to Putin'; Saudi TV mocks Biden in viral video

The show's Joe Biden is forgetful and confuses Russia with Spain, Africa; can't recall the name of Russian president Vladimir Putin without a little push for the show's Kamala Harris. 
Video of Saudi television's mockery of US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris has gone viral. 
Published on Apr 14, 2022 10:27 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

A skit telecast on a state-run Saudi television channel has gone viral for its mocking of US President Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris in the context of the present global scenario. Biden, as portrayed in the comic show, was sleepy and forgetful. He did not remember the names of Russia, its president Putin and called Kamala Harris the 'first lady'.

The show was aired on Monday on the MBC channel in which the Saudi government owns a major stake.

Here is the viral video

 

The viral video showed two characters mocking Biden and Kamala Harris walking on the stage. "Today we are going to talk about the crisis in Spain," Biden's character said. After being interrupted by Kamala Harris' character, the president corrects himself and replaces Spain with Africa, which again was wrong. As he finally got the name of Russia correct, he took help to recall the name of Russia's President Vladimir Putin. "Putin, listen to me. I have a very important message for you. The message is..." the character dozed off. On waking up, he started with the 'president of china' completely forgetting about Putin. "Thank you for correcting me, first lady," he said before nodding off.

If anything, the unabashed satire on a television channel with the government's heavy backing only shows the worsening of the ties between Saudi Arabia and the United States.

How bad is Biden, MBS relationship now?

According to reports, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman rejected a request from the US to talk about the oil crisis brought about by the Russia-Ukraine war. Since becoming the President, Biden has not spoken to MBS once. In an interview to The Atlantic, MBS had said earlier that he did not care about what Biden thought about him. “It’s up to him to think about the interests of America," MBS had said.

