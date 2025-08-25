CCTV footage shows moment Indian restaurant was attacked in London | Watch

The suspected arson attack at an Indian restaurant in east London on Friday evening was caught on camera, showing three masked persons spraying a liquid across the floor before flames quickly engulfed the eatery. CCTV footage caught the arson attack on an Indian restaurant in east London on Friday.(X-@9berserkr/ X@Ig1Ig3)

At least five people were injured in the incident, and a 15-year-old boy and a 54-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, PTI reported, quoting detective chief inspector Mark Rogers.

“I know the community members are concerned and shocked by this incident. I would urge anyone with any information or concerns to come forward and speak to the police,” he said.

Three women and two men, believed to be diners at the restaurant, suffered burn injuries and were treated at the scene by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service before being transported to the hospital.

Two of the victims, a man and a woman, remain in a life-threatening condition, the police added. Authorities maintained a significant presence in the Woodford Avenue, Gants Hill area throughout the weekend.

“It is also believed there are two further victims who left the scene before officers arrived. Efforts remain ongoing to identify them,” the police said.

The restaurant sustained extensive damage in the fire, with neighbours reporting loud screams on Friday night.

CCTV shows suspects pouring liquid

CTV footage reportedly shows a group of people wearing face coverings entering the eatery and pouring liquid on the floor before the blaze took hold, the PTI report added.

The footage was circulated widely on social media. However, HT has not independently verified its authenticity.

“We sent resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer and paramedics from our hazardous area response team,” the London Ambulance Service said.

“We treated five people for burns and smoke inhalation. We took two patients to a major trauma centre and three others to local hospitals,” it added.

Managed by Rohit Kaluvala, the restaurant describes itself as dedicated to serving the “authentic flavours of India.”

The London Fire Brigade said it continues to investigate the cause of the blaze.

“We were called at 9:02 pm to reports of a fire at a restaurant on Woodford Avenue in Gants Hill. Part of the ground-floor restaurant was damaged by fire,” a spokesperson said.

