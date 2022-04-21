Watch: Video of ex-Pakistan minister saying why Imran Khan is not in power goes viral

A video clip of an interview of former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry laughing about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's deteriorating relationship with the establishment has gone viral on social media as for the first time, a minister of Imran Khan's cabinet admits that Imran Khan's party has been thrown out of power because its relationship with the establishment did not remain well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former minister's comment came on a programme titled 'To The Point' of the Express News.

Here is the viral video

Pakistan needs army more than Imran Khan: Former PM in 'record-breaking' Twitter Space

The video went viral on social media as social media users questioned whether Imran Khan's 'foreign conspiracy' theory still stands now that his party member acknowledges the strained ties between the party and the establishment as a reason behind Imran Khan's ouster.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Had the relationship not been soured, would be still in power," Fawad Chaudhry said laughing to the question of the anchor. On being asked about a rough timeline of when the relationship got strained, the former minister said it has been months. Fawad Chaudhry also admitted that there have been several attempts to mend the ties. He also said Imran Khan never thought of appointing Lt Gen Faiz Hameed as the army chief.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Before Imran Khan'd defeat in the no-confidence motion in the Pakistan Nationa Assembly, reports of discord between Imran Khan and Pakistan's all-powerful military surfaced. The military distanced itself from the political turmoil and reiterated that its stand was neutral.

In his first-ever Twitter Space address, Imran Khan on Wednesday said had the strong Army not been here, Pakistan might have been dismembered into three pieces. Urging his followers to never criticise the army, he said Pakistan needs the armed forces more than Imran Khan. In a veiled jibe at Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Imran Khan said the fault of one person does not make the whole institution faulty. "There are also humans in institutions. If one or two individuals do something wrong, the entire institution is not responsible. If one person (in an apparent reference to Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa) makes a mistake, this does not mean that the whole institution is at fault," Imran Khan said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON