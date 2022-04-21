Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News
world news

Watch: Video of ex-Pakistan minister saying why Imran Khan is not in power goes viral

Former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry was asked about Imran Khan's party PTI's relationship with the establishment. 
Former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry laughed and said had PTI's relationship with the establishment not soured, it would have remained in power.  
Published on Apr 21, 2022 01:23 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

A video clip of an interview of former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry laughing about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's deteriorating relationship with the establishment has gone viral on social media as for the first time, a minister of Imran Khan's cabinet admits that Imran Khan's party has been thrown out of power because its relationship with the establishment did not remain well.

The former minister's comment came on a programme titled 'To The Point' of the Express News.

Here is the viral video

 

Pakistan needs army more than Imran Khan: Former PM in 'record-breaking' Twitter Space

The video went viral on social media as social media users questioned whether Imran Khan's 'foreign conspiracy' theory still stands now that his party member acknowledges the strained ties between the party and the establishment as a reason behind Imran Khan's ouster.

RELATED STORIES

"Had the relationship not been soured, would be still in power," Fawad Chaudhry said laughing to the question of the anchor. On being asked about a rough timeline of when the relationship got strained, the former minister said it has been months. Fawad Chaudhry also admitted that there have been several attempts to mend the ties. He also said Imran Khan never thought of appointing Lt Gen Faiz Hameed as the army chief.

 

Before Imran Khan'd defeat in the no-confidence motion in the Pakistan Nationa Assembly, reports of discord between Imran Khan and Pakistan's all-powerful military surfaced. The military distanced itself from the political turmoil and reiterated that its stand was neutral.

In his first-ever Twitter Space address, Imran Khan on Wednesday said had the strong Army not been here, Pakistan might have been dismembered into three pieces. Urging his followers to never criticise the army, he said Pakistan needs the armed forces more than Imran Khan. In a veiled jibe at Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Imran Khan said the fault of one person does not make the whole institution faulty. "There are also humans in institutions. If one or two individuals do something wrong, the entire institution is not responsible. If one person (in an apparent reference to Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa) makes a mistake, this does not mean that the whole institution is at fault," Imran Khan said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
imran khan pakistan
