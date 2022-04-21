Pakistan needs army more than Imran Khan: Former PM in 'record-breaking' Twitter Space
In a veiled reference to Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the fault of one person does not make the whole institution faulty, hailing the Pakistan army and criticising the present army chief -- at the same time. Imran Khan made these comments in his first-ever Twitter Space, a virtual address on Twitter. With around 165K listeners joining the Twitter Space, Imran Khan broke all past records of Twitter Space, his party claimed. The Twitter Space continued for over an hour on Wednesday night.
"There are also humans in institutions. If one or two individuals do something wrong, the entire institution is not responsible. If one person (in an apparent reference to Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa) makes a mistake, this does not mean that the whole institution is at fault," Imran Khan said, as reported by PTI.
"Pakistan needs the Armed forces more than Imran Khan. Had the strong Army not been here, Pakistan might have been dismembered into three pieces," he said adding that people should not criticise the army.
Talking about elections, Imran Khan said his party will give tickets after much consideration this time after learning a lesson from the recent betrayals in which several PTI members joined hand with the opposition resulting in the ouster of Imran Khan in the no-confidence vote in the assembly.
"The last 3.6 years have been difficult and the allies continued blackmailing. Bring us into the government as a majority so that we don't face blackmailing," Imran Khan said.
On Wednesday, Imran Khan met Democratic Squad member Rep Ilhan Omar who flew to Pakistan and met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Arif Alvi.
Trump walks out of Piers Morgan interview, calls him ‘fool’, 'dishonest'
Former US President Donald Trump appeared to have stormed out of an interview after British television host Piers Morgan pressed him about the results of the 2020 presidential election. In a 30-second advert for Morgan new show, which will air on Rupert Murdoch's Talk TV and Fox Nation on April 25, Trump appears to get agitated when the presenter tells him that the election was “free and fair” and that “you lost”.
What is Putin's Sarmat missile that will make Russia's 'enemies think twice'?
Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said Russia has successfully tested the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile which is the world's most powerful missile that is believed to be capable of penetrating any missile defence. It is colloquially known as Satan. Here is everything you need to know about Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile 1. The missile is 35.3 meters long and 3 meters in diameter.
Parachute demo triggers false alarm in US Capitol, causes brief evacuation
The U.S. Capitol was briefly evacuated Wednesday evening after police said they were tracking an aircraft “that poses a probable threat,” but the plane turned out to be a military aircraft with people parachuting out of it for a demonstration, officials told The Associated Press. The aircraft, a single-engine plane, was reported to be circling around Washington after taking off from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, two people familiar with the matter.
Russia tests ballistic missile; Zelensky denies seeing Kremlin document |Updates
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said he had not seen or heard about the document that the Kremlin spoke about earlier in the day. Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has warned that Ukraine would not cede territory in any negotiations with Russia as Moscow intensifies its offensive in the east. The United Kingdom is planning fresh penalties which are expected to come this week, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
Ukraine's membership in EU a 'priority', says Volodymyr Zelensky
European Union membership is a "priority" for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday during a joint press conference with visiting EU chief Charles Michel. "Regarding our future membership in the EU, it is a priority for our state, for the strength of our people, those who are ready to defend our land against Russian invaders even without arms," Zelensky said.
