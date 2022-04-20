Home / World News / Watch: Videos of flyers cheering after mask mandate lifted midair go viral
world news

Watch: Videos of flyers cheering after mask mandate lifted midair go viral

Videos of midair announcement that Covid mask is no longer mandatory during domestic travel leading to cheers and jubilation from the passengers are going viral evoking strong reaction as Covid cases in the Unites States have been on the rise. 
As the announcement was being made, a passenger took off the mask and waved in the air.&nbsp;(Screenshot from viral video/Bloomberg Quick Take)
As the announcement was being made, a passenger took off the mask and waved in the air. (Screenshot from viral video/Bloomberg Quick Take)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 07:05 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Several videos of passengers of a New York- San Francisco flight cheering as the cabin crew announced that masks were no longer mandatory on domestic flights are going viral on social media. This comes at a time Covid-19 infections in New York, Connecticut are on the rise in the past few weeks and the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron and its sublineage BA.2.12.1 are estimated to make up more than 90% of the coronavirus variants in the United States.

Several flights have reportedly lifted the mask mandate after US district judge Kathryn Mizelle overturned the government's extended mask mandate on April 18.

According to the viral video posted on Twitter by many passengers who were on the flight, a flight attendant said the mask will be optional for all crew and passengers as well and before he could finish the sentence, passengers clapped and cheered. One passenger could also be seen waving the mask in the air and then keeping it inside the seat pocket. The announcer also said those who want to continue wearing the masks are free to do so. "In that way, we can alleviate stress and discomfort," the attendant said.

Apart from Delta, several major airlines including Jetblue, Spirit and Southwest have reportedly made masks optional.

Delta Airlines has already come under fire for stating that Covid-19 has transitioned to an 'ordinary seasonal virus', a statement which the airlines later retracted. As epidemiologists on social media slammed Delta Airlines for making such an irresponsible statement, it later corrected it and said Covid-19 and transitioned to a 'more manageable respiratory virus - with better treatments, vaccines and other scientific measures to prevent serious illness'.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
covid-19 mask viral video + 1 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The spat shows the complex ties between the neighbours, which share a porous land border stretching more than 2,575 kilometres.

    Rare Pakistan airstrikes on Taliban show tension after US exit

    Pakistan's rare airstrikes inside Afghanistan over the weekend that killed more than 40 civilians show simmering tensions with the Taliban following the U.S. withdrawal from the region. Whereas previously Pakistan would share intelligence on militants with U.S. forces in Afghanistan, which then targeted them with drone strikes, now Islamabad is dependent on the Taliban to hunt them down, said Gul Dad, a research director at Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.

  • File photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AP)

    Ukraine war: Russia expels Dutch, Belgian, Austrian diplomats

    Russia announced on Tuesday it is expelling Dutch and Belgian diplomats from its territory, giving them a two-week deadline to leave. The move came as a retaliation against Belgium and the Netherlands, in a coordinated action late last month, expelling a total of 38 Russian diplomats over Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24.

  • Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves to the media as he leaves 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons in London on Tuesday.

    Boris Johnson offers ‘wholehearted apology' over Downing Street 'partygate'  

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday offered a "wholehearted” apology for attending an illegal party during the Covid-19 lockdown but said he didn't knowingly break rules or mislead Parliament. Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons “it did not occur to me” that the gathering was a party. Last week, Johnson was fined 50 pounds ($66) for attending his own surprise birthday party in 10 Downing Street in June last year.

  • Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons in London. (AFP File Photo)

    British MPs to vote on Boris Johnson's ‘partygate’ scandal on Thursday

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in trouble with MPs over the 'partygate' scandal, will face a crucial House of Commons vote on Thursday to determine whether he should be referred for further investigation over his 'misleading' statements to Parliament in connection with the episode. Speaking on the issue, opposition leader Keir Starmer of the Labour Party lashed out at the 57-year-old premier for his conduct.

  • IMF police officers stand outside of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) building, during the first day of the World Bank/IMF Spring meetings in Washington, on Tuesday. (AP)

    Russia’s war to slow global growth, cause inflation: IMF

    The IMF in a report released on Tuesday concluded that Russia's war in Ukraine will severely set back global economic recovery, slow growth, increase inflation, cause grave risks to the financial system, and potentially permanently fragment the world economy into geopolitical blocs, and as a result revised its global growth projection for 2022 from 4.4% to 3.6%. For 2023, it revised its growth projections from 3.8% to 3.6%.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out