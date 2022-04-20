Watch: Videos of flyers cheering after mask mandate lifted midair go viral
Several videos of passengers of a New York- San Francisco flight cheering as the cabin crew announced that masks were no longer mandatory on domestic flights are going viral on social media. This comes at a time Covid-19 infections in New York, Connecticut are on the rise in the past few weeks and the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron and its sublineage BA.2.12.1 are estimated to make up more than 90% of the coronavirus variants in the United States.
Several flights have reportedly lifted the mask mandate after US district judge Kathryn Mizelle overturned the government's extended mask mandate on April 18.
According to the viral video posted on Twitter by many passengers who were on the flight, a flight attendant said the mask will be optional for all crew and passengers as well and before he could finish the sentence, passengers clapped and cheered. One passenger could also be seen waving the mask in the air and then keeping it inside the seat pocket. The announcer also said those who want to continue wearing the masks are free to do so. "In that way, we can alleviate stress and discomfort," the attendant said.
Apart from Delta, several major airlines including Jetblue, Spirit and Southwest have reportedly made masks optional.
Delta Airlines has already come under fire for stating that Covid-19 has transitioned to an 'ordinary seasonal virus', a statement which the airlines later retracted. As epidemiologists on social media slammed Delta Airlines for making such an irresponsible statement, it later corrected it and said Covid-19 and transitioned to a 'more manageable respiratory virus - with better treatments, vaccines and other scientific measures to prevent serious illness'.
-
Rare Pakistan airstrikes on Taliban show tension after US exit
Pakistan's rare airstrikes inside Afghanistan over the weekend that killed more than 40 civilians show simmering tensions with the Taliban following the U.S. withdrawal from the region. Whereas previously Pakistan would share intelligence on militants with U.S. forces in Afghanistan, which then targeted them with drone strikes, now Islamabad is dependent on the Taliban to hunt them down, said Gul Dad, a research director at Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.
-
Ukraine war: Russia expels Dutch, Belgian, Austrian diplomats
Russia announced on Tuesday it is expelling Dutch and Belgian diplomats from its territory, giving them a two-week deadline to leave. The move came as a retaliation against Belgium and the Netherlands, in a coordinated action late last month, expelling a total of 38 Russian diplomats over Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24.
-
Boris Johnson offers ‘wholehearted apology' over Downing Street 'partygate'
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday offered a "wholehearted” apology for attending an illegal party during the Covid-19 lockdown but said he didn't knowingly break rules or mislead Parliament. Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons “it did not occur to me” that the gathering was a party. Last week, Johnson was fined 50 pounds ($66) for attending his own surprise birthday party in 10 Downing Street in June last year.
-
British MPs to vote on Boris Johnson's ‘partygate’ scandal on Thursday
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in trouble with MPs over the 'partygate' scandal, will face a crucial House of Commons vote on Thursday to determine whether he should be referred for further investigation over his 'misleading' statements to Parliament in connection with the episode. Speaking on the issue, opposition leader Keir Starmer of the Labour Party lashed out at the 57-year-old premier for his conduct.
-
Russia’s war to slow global growth, cause inflation: IMF
The IMF in a report released on Tuesday concluded that Russia's war in Ukraine will severely set back global economic recovery, slow growth, increase inflation, cause grave risks to the financial system, and potentially permanently fragment the world economy into geopolitical blocs, and as a result revised its global growth projection for 2022 from 4.4% to 3.6%. For 2023, it revised its growth projections from 3.8% to 3.6%.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics