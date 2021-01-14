IND USA
Watchdog slams French interior ministry for illegal drone patrols amid lockdown

CNIL said that to date, no law allows the ministry to use drones with cameras capturing images on which people can be identified.
Reuters, Paris
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:32 PM IST
The regulator said in a statement it has issued a call to order against the ministry for unlawful use of drones to make sure people were respecting the COVID-19 lockdown.(HT Archive)

French data privacy watchdog CNIL said on Thursday it had condemned the Interior Ministry for the unlawful use of drones to make sure people were respecting the COVID-19 lockdown.

The regulator said in a statement it has issued a call to order against the ministry.

CNIL said that to date, no law allows the ministry to use drones with cameras capturing images on which people can be identified.

