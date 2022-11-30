Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'We are moving forward' with NATO membership, Sweden says

Nov 30, 2022

"We had a very good bilateral yesterday between Sweden, Finland and Turkey," Sweden said.

Sweden: Flags flutter in the wind outside Nato headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. (AP)
Reuters |

Sweden and Finland have made good progress towards an agreement with Turkey on the Nordic countries' admission to NATO, Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billstrom said on Wednesday.

"We had a very good bilateral yesterday between Sweden, Finland and Turkey and I felt after this meeting that there is progress. We are moving forward," Billstrom told reporters on arrival for the second day of a NATO foreign ministers meeting.

