We have no hostile intent toward North Korea: White House

Published on Feb 02, 2023 08:40 AM IST

White House On North Korea: "We have made clear we have no hostile intent toward the DPRK (North Korea)," White House said.

A man walks past a TV broadcasting a news report, on North Korea firing a missile.(Reuters)
Reuters |

The White House on Wednesday rejected North Korean accusations that joint military exercises in the region are a provocation and said the United States has no hostile intent toward Pyongyang.

"We have made clear we have no hostile intent toward the DPRK (North Korea) and seek serious and sustained diplomacy to address the full range of issues of concern to both countries and the region," said a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council.

