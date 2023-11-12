‘We recognise role of Hindu, Jain, Sikh, Buddhist’: Canadian PM Trudeau greets on Diwali

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday extended greetings of Diwali which symbolises the “triumph of light over darkness”.

Justin Trudeau at an event celebrating Diwali and Bandi Chorr Divas.(X/@FP_Champagne)

Today, we join millions of people in Canada and around the world to celebrate Diwali. On this joyful holiday, families and friends gather to pray, exchange gifts, share meals, and decorate their homes and temples with colour and the glow of diyas to mark the triumph of light over darkness.

Diwali is also a time to reflect on the values of selflessness, optimism, gratitude, and compassion for those less fortunate. As we mark Diwali, we also recognize the many contributions of Canadians from Hindu, Jain, Sikh, and Buddhist communities to our country’s cultural fabric, and we celebrate their role in making Canada the diverse and inclusive place we call home.

On behalf of all Canadians, I wish everyone celebrating a very happy Diwali.

In another statement, Canadian PM also wished ‘Band Chhor Divas’ to Sikhs. Celebrated annually on Diwali, it marks Guru Hargobind Singh’s release by Mughal King Jahangir.

This important day commemorates the story of the sixth Guru, Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji, who upon his release from prison, refused to leave his captors unless the 52 innocent kings imprisoned alongside him were also freed. Generations later, his story continues to inspire values of selflessness and generosity in Sikhs around the world.

Families and friends will observe Bandi Chhor Divas today by getting together to share festive meals and sweets, watch fireworks, illuminate their homes and Gurdwaras, and read the Sikh holy book – the Guru Granth Sahib.

For those celebrating, this holiday is a reminder that when we come together as a society, we can achieve a world that stands for peace, freedom, and community. Today is also an opportunity to recognize the contributions of Sikh Canadians, past and present, to building a better and more diverse country.

On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish a happy Bandi Chhor Divas to all those celebrating.

Earlier on Wednesday, Justin Trudeau attended a Diwali and Bandi Chorr Divas event where he lighted lamps to mark the occasion on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

