World News

We want Ukraine conflict to end, but are responding to…: Russia's Lavrov

Updated on Feb 02, 2023 02:37 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: In an interview on state TV, Lavrov said everybody wanted the conflict in Ukraine - which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.(Reuters)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Russian forces would respond to the delivery of longer-range Western weapons to Kyiv by trying to push Ukrainian forces further away from its borders to create a safe buffer zone.

In an interview on state TV, Lavrov said everybody wanted the conflict in Ukraine - which Moscow calls a "special military operation" - to end, but that the West's support for Kyiv was playing an important role in how Russia approaches the campaign.

