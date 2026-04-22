...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Week after ballistic missile test, Pakistan says it tested ‘Taimoor’ anti-ship system

The test comes on the day of the first anniversary of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, after which India and Pakistan engaged in a three-day conflict.

Updated on: Apr 22, 2026 04:36 pm IST
Edited by Shivam Pratap Singh
Advertisement

The Pakistan military said on Tuesday that the country's Navy successfully test-fired an indigenously developed anti-ship weapon system, a cruise missile named Taimoor, which can neutralise sea-based threats at an extended range.

Pakistan Navy on April 16 said it had successfully tested a locally developed anti-ship ballistic missile capable of engaging targets at extended range.(Representative)

This comes just a week after the Pakistan Navy on April 16 said it had successfully tested a locally developed anti-ship ballistic missile to engage targets at an extended range.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani military, the Taimoor air-launched cruise missile is an example of "a powerful demonstration of precision strike capability and operational readiness”.

"The Air-Launched Cruise Missile executed its mission with exceptional precision, validating Pakistan Navy's combat capability to detect, target and decisively neutralise enemy sea-based threats at extended ranges," the statement claimed.

Interior minister Mohsin Naqvi also lauded the successful test, calling it a “milestone” in Pakistan's defence capabilities.

As per a statement by the ministry of interior quoted by the Dawn, Naqvi congratulated the nation on the successful test, affirming that the Pakistan Navy remained “committed to protecting the nation’s maritime borders”.

 
pakistan navy pakistan missile test
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / Week after ballistic missile test, Pakistan says it tested ‘Taimoor’ anti-ship system
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.