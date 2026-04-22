Week after ballistic missile test, Pakistan says it tested ‘Taimoor’ anti-ship system

The Pakistan military said on Tuesday that the country's Navy successfully test-fired an indigenously developed anti-ship weapon system, a cruise missile named Taimoor, which can neutralise sea-based threats at an extended range.

Pakistan Navy on April 16 said it had successfully tested a locally developed anti-ship ballistic missile capable of engaging targets at extended range.(Representative)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This comes just a week after the Pakistan Navy on April 16 said it had successfully tested a locally developed anti-ship ballistic missile to engage targets at an extended range.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani military, the Taimoor air-launched cruise missile is an example of "a powerful demonstration of precision strike capability and operational readiness”.

"The Air-Launched Cruise Missile executed its mission with exceptional precision, validating Pakistan Navy's combat capability to detect, target and decisively neutralise enemy sea-based threats at extended ranges," the statement claimed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The test also comes on the day of the first anniversary of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, after which India and Pakistan engaged in a three-day conflict after New Delhi's Operation Sindoor targeted terror infrastructure inside Pakistani territory. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The test also comes on the day of the first anniversary of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, after which India and Pakistan engaged in a three-day conflict after New Delhi's Operation Sindoor targeted terror infrastructure inside Pakistani territory. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The ISPR said that the demonstration marks a pivotal elevation of national defence capability, further strengthening Pakistan Armed Forces' multi-dimensional coordinated strike posture and capabilities in the conventional domain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ISPR said that the demonstration marks a pivotal elevation of national defence capability, further strengthening Pakistan Armed Forces' multi-dimensional coordinated strike posture and capabilities in the conventional domain. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Pakistan Navy stands resolute in its commitment to safeguard the nation's maritime interests and sovereign waters," the statement read. How did the Pakistani political establishment react to the missile test? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Pakistan Navy stands resolute in its commitment to safeguard the nation's maritime interests and sovereign waters," the statement read. How did the Pakistani political establishment react to the missile test? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The statement from the ISRR said that Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, and other services chiefs congratulated the country's scientists and engineers on achieving the significant milestone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement from the ISRR said that Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, and other services chiefs congratulated the country's scientists and engineers on achieving the significant milestone. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Interior minister Mohsin Naqvi also lauded the successful test, calling it a “milestone” in Pakistan's defence capabilities.

As per a statement by the ministry of interior quoted by the Dawn, Naqvi congratulated the nation on the successful test, affirming that the Pakistan Navy remained “committed to protecting the nation’s maritime borders”.

pakistan navy pakistan missile test Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times. See Less Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON