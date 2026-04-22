Week after ballistic missile test, Pakistan says it tested ‘Taimoor’ anti-ship system

The Pakistan military said on Tuesday that the country's Navy successfully test-fired an indigenously developed anti-ship weapon system, a cruise missile named Taimoor, which can neutralise sea-based threats at an extended range. Pakistan Navy on April 16 said it had successfully tested a locally developed anti-ship ballistic missile capable of engaging targets at extended range. (Representative)

This comes just a week after the Pakistan Navy on April 16 said it had successfully tested a locally developed anti-ship ballistic missile to engage targets at an extended range.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani military, the Taimoor air-launched cruise missile is an example of "a powerful demonstration of precision strike capability and operational readiness”.

"The Air-Launched Cruise Missile executed its mission with exceptional precision, validating Pakistan Navy's combat capability to detect, target and decisively neutralise enemy sea-based threats at extended ranges," the statement claimed.