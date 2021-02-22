Home / World News / 'We're going to beat Covid-19': Joe Biden after visiting Pfizer vaccine plant
On Friday, Biden visited a factory in Kalamazoo, where he met with lab workers and learned about the process behind creating one of the two Covid-19 vaccines
ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:03 AM IST
President Joe Biden and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, tour a Pfizer manufacturing site on Friday. (AP File Photo )

After visiting the Pfizer manufacturing plant in Michigan, US President Joe Biden on Sunday (local time) thanked the company's workers for their tireless efforts and said because of their hard work Americans are going to beat Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, Biden wrote, "On Friday, I visited Kalamazoo, Michigan to tour a Pfizer manufacturing plant. I had an opportunity to see the COVID-19 vaccine production process up close and thank the workers for their tireless efforts - because of their hard work we're going to beat COVID-19."

On Friday (local time) Biden visited a factory in Kalamazoo, where he met with lab workers and learned about the process behind creating one of the two Covid-19 vaccines that are being widely used across the country to inoculate Americans, reported The Hill.

"I came here because I want the American people to understand the extraordinary, extraordinary work that's being done to undertake the most difficult operational challenges this nation has ever faced," said Biden.

However, it marked just the second time Biden had travelled outside the Washington, DC, area since taking office, The Hill reported.

