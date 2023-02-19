West must provide more military aid to Ukraine: EU's Joseph Borrell

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday the West must provide more military aid to Ukraine and speed up its deliveries.

"Much more has to be done and much quicker. There is still a lot to be done. We have to increase and accelerate our military support," Borrell said in a speech at the Munich Security Conference.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}