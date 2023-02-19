Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / West must provide more military aid to Ukraine: EU's Joseph Borrell

West must provide more military aid to Ukraine: EU's Joseph Borrell

world news
Published on Feb 19, 2023 02:43 PM IST

Joseph Borrell was speaking at the Munich Security Conference.

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell.(AFP)
Reuters | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday the West must provide more military aid to Ukraine and speed up its deliveries.

"Much more has to be done and much quicker. There is still a lot to be done. We have to increase and accelerate our military support," Borrell said in a speech at the Munich Security Conference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
european parliament ukraine war russia ukraine crisis ukraine
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP