News / World News / What caused devastating Morocco earthquake killing over 2,800

What caused devastating Morocco earthquake killing over 2,800

ByManjiri Chitre
Sep 12, 2023 01:57 PM IST

The rescue operations are still being carried out to remove people who are trapped under the rubble.

More than 2,800 people have been killed and over 2,500 are injured in Morocco after a powerful 6.8 earthquake hit the country on Friday, according to the latest data available. While the epicenter was the highest in the Atlas Mountains about 70 kilometers south of Marrakesh in Al Haouz province, the tremors were also felt in the coastal cities of Rabat, Casablanca, and Essaouira.

Mohamed Ouchen, 66, a survivor, who helped to pull his sister and her husband with their children from rubble, looks at his destroyed house, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Morocco(REUTERS)
Mohamed Ouchen, 66, a survivor, who helped to pull his sister and her husband with their children from rubble, looks at his destroyed house, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Morocco(REUTERS)

The deadly earthquake robbed Moroccan villagers of almost everything - loved ones, homes, and possessions. The rescue operations are still being carried out to remove people who are trapped under the rubble.

What caused the deadly earthquake?

According to geologist Jesús Galindo-Zaldivar, who has been carrying out research on the formation of the Atlas mountains and the geology of the area, the deadly earthquake resulted from a geological phenomenon called a “reverse fault”.

Also read: Morocco declares three days' national mourning after quake

The phenomenon occurs when tectonic plates collide, causing the Earth’s crust to thicken, he told The Conversation. The stress along the fault lines can induce earthquakes as rocks abruptly shift to release accumulated stress, which is characteristic of a seismic fault, he added.

According to the geologist, the massive magnitude implies that the fault responsible for this earthquake is probably around 30km long.

Was the earthquake similar to the one in Turkey?

According to experts, the deadly earthquake in Turkey that claimed the lives of over 50,000 people had a horizontal movement. This was because the country is shifting to the West, moving towards Greece, hence causing a horizontal sliding of the tectonic plates, reported AFP.

However, in Morocco, there was a convergence between Africa and Eurasia or Iberia, the Spanish part, and overlapping faults.

Also read: US State Secretary Blinken expresses ‘deep sadness’ over Morocco earthquake

Strongest earthquake in Morocco since 1960

The recent earthquake in the North African country was the deadliest since 1960 - when at least 12,000 were killed - and also the most powerful since at least 1900.

The quake led to massive damage, including to the country's heritage including buildings in Marrakesh Old City, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and the historically significant 12th-century Tinmel Mosque.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out