What CIA chief said on next six months for Russia-Ukraine war

Published on Feb 03, 2023 06:52 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: William Burns also said he was concerned about prospects for greater violence between Israelis and Palestinians.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian firefighters work at a site of an apartment building severely damaged by a Russian missile strike.(Reuters)
Reuters |

CIA Director William Burns said on Thursday the intelligence agency assesses that the next six months will be "critical" for Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion.

Speaking at a foreign policy event at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., Burns also said Iran's government was increasingly unsettled by affairs within the country, citing the courage of what he described as "fed up" Iranian women.

Burns also said he was concerned about prospects for greater violence between Israelis and Palestinians.

