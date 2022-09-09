What happens to Queen Elizabeth II's beloved dogs now

Britain's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II's royal canines will be rehomed after their "lord and master's" death, media reports on Friday said.

Queen Elizabeth II had two Corgis, Muick and Sandy, one Dorgi, named Candy, and a Cocker Spaniel. A Dorgi is a cross between a Dachshund and a Welsh Corgi.

While the details of the rehoming of the dogs have not been revealed by the palace yet, royal correspondent Victoria Arbiter told The Independent newspaper that there is no doubt that a plan is in place for their lives after Her Majesty’s death.

“We can only speculate on plans for the corgis - nothing is left to chance with the royal family,” she told the Independent.

“The royal family is a family of dog lovers, though none are particularly fond of corgis. The Queen was definitely the lord and master and had a wonderful way with them. They were known to nip the ankles of the royal family," she added.

The Queen was surrounded by dog lovers, Arbiter said.

During the seven decades of her reign, the Queen owned more than 30 Corgis.

Her love for the Corgis started at the age of 7. She even smuggled the dog beneath a rug in the royal carriage for her honeymoon in 1947, The New York Post said.

